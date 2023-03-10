Job summary

This is the place to truly drive change. Our people develop hydrocarbon resources, deliver projects, operate refineries as well as oil and gas production assets.

Join us and make a difference by:

making our production and operations safer and more standardized

driving quicker reduction of our carbon emissions

growing cash returns and delivering improved reliability and optimization

maximizing efficiency through sharing resources

accelerating the digital transformation of our operating assets

developing our people faster, leveraging the scale of P&O

building greater integration and collaboration in service of our purpose.

Role synopsis:

Mechanical Integrity Project Engineer will support development and implementation of Mechanical Integrity improvement program across bp refineries to drive continuous LOPC reduction. The role is hosted within bpSolutions Integrity Management team organization.

This role provides project management and coordination of mechanical integrity improvement programs for refining sites with potential to expand the scope to include production sites. Mechanical integrity improvement programs will address systemic business processes and equipment specific improvements in the areas of traditional integrity (pressure systems equipment, corrosion management, inspection management) as well as mechanical activities with LOPC potential (flanged joints, valves, rotating machinery seals etc.).

This role will also provide support towards development of refining Mechanical Integrity Framework that will be setting minimum requirements and driving standardization across the sites.

To be effective Mechanical Integrity Project Engineer should have: experience in project management of integrity related activities; experience and knowledge of bp refining operations; mechanical or integrity discipline background. The role needs to demonstrate ability to influence diverse stakeholders to achieve common goals and standardization across the company. Apply pragmatic solutions focused on risk management, production efficiency, defect elimination, & standardization of engineering processes and workflows.

Additionally, the Mechanical Integrity Project Engineer will recommend metrics to the global program lead to measure the effectiveness and the impact of the improvement programs.

Key accountabilities

Responsible for mechanical integrity improvement programs management, coordination and reporting

Manage interfaces with operating sites and other relevant bp improvement programs

Support development of refining Mechanical Integrity Framework

Support development of gap analysis tool for Mechanical Integrity Framework and assistance to sites with gap assessments

Development and delivery of training materials and coaching site users

Supports performance management through implementation, measurement and analysis of relevant KPI’s to drive continuous improvement for Mechanical Integrity.

Establish and coordinate a system to track actions related to mechanical integrity improvement programs

Maintain a relationship with the wider integrity and mechanical communities to share lessons learned with a view to continuous improvement of practices, procedures, workflow or specifications.

Assist in writing technical documentation and standards related to Mechanical Integrity

Your experience

Bachelor’s degree in Engineering or Science

Experience working on integrity or mechanical activities in refining

Strong experience in refining facilities integrity management

Track record of leading complex projects with multiple interfaces

Relevant project management experience

Agile work management experience leading and working in squads

Experience working with computerize project management tools (ADO, MS Projects etc)

Knowledge of corrosion mitigation and mechanical integrity assessment techniques.

Work experience with relevant mechanical or inspection codes and standards to meet regulatory compliance and also have a working knowledge of other codes such as API 510, 570, 571, 579, 653, ASME VIII, B31, PCC-2, ANST, PCN and ANSI.

Experience of developing and implementation of technical documentation

About bp:

At bp, we provide phenomenal environment and benefits such as an open and inclusive culture, a great work-life balance, tremendous learning and development opportunities to craft your career path, life and health insurance, medical care package and many others! Diversity sits at the heart of our company and as an equal opportunity employer, we stay true to our mission by ensuring that our place can be anyone's place. We do not discriminate based on race, religion, colour, national origin, gender and gender identity, sexual orientation, age, marital status, veteran status or disability status. We will ensure that individuals with disabilities are provided reasonable accommodation to participate in the job application or interview process, to perform essential job functions, and to receive other benefits and privileges of employment. Please contact us to request accommodation. Reinvent your career as you help our business to meet the challenges of the future.

