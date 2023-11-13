Mechanical & Rotating Engineering Discipline Leads (x2)

This role is not eligible for relocation

Production & Operations



Engineering Group



We are looking for a Mechanical & Rotating Engineering Discipline Lead to join our Production Engineering team to lead mechanical and rotating equipment engineering discipline health !We expect you to provide deep engineering expertise and judgement in both statistic and rotating equipment servicing our assets as well as to work closely with Squad Leads to ensure efficient handover of all issues that require discipline engineering recommendations for resolution.You will also ensure that pragmatic solutions are implemented for management of risk, production efficiency improvement, maintenance, defect elimination and engineering standardization in support of safe, reliable, and compliant operations.Please note that this role is open for Azerbaijani nationals only.Please be aware that this recruitment is for 2 Discipline Lead roles for all ACG ad SD offshore operational facilities and also for Sangachal terminal. Successful candidates will be offered either of 2 roles depending on the existing knowledge and capabilities. Offshore DL will be expected to complete all necessary training required for travelling offshore on a regular basis.



Ensure the discipline works as One Team with other disciplines in the business to maximize the value of the business and to ensure operational efficiency

Ensure implementation of the activities in conformance with bp’s Safety & Operational Risk Agenda

Support management of discipline-related risks depending on classification as per agreed accountabilities

Provide visible safety leadership to model desired behaviours in order to help prevent accidents or harm to people Supports business prioritization and technical verification

Support discipline manager to define priorities for the discipline and incorporate into the prioritization process through the QBR

Manage and coach a team of direct reports, driving the appropriate behaviours to achieve success, including a continuous improvement culture.

Identify capability gaps and puts gap closure plans in place.

Maintain the relevant suite of engineering processes and tools for the discipline. Ensure compliance to agreed regional and global Standards/Processes, endorsing deviations where needed.

Lead the prioritisation of work and allocation of resources for the discipline on behalf of all regional sub-functions. Responsible for the quality of all work performed by the team.

Report performance using the agreed leading and lagging KPIs for the discipline, and reports these as required through the regional meeting cadence.

Participate in the relevant global Extended Leadership Team and leads the regional Community of Practice to capture and share regional lessons, review the impact of emerging risks and learn from lessons outside of the region

Understand unit priorities and supports squad leaders to build their backlogs

Support to manage all aspects of regional discipline health, including competency, team size and recruitment.

Ensure that the static Mechanical and Rotating Engineering inspection, testing, maintenance and condition monitoring tasks in CMMS and Operator Workbench are aligned with the technical intent of Equipment Strategies.

You will be Degree qualified in Mechanical or Rotating equipment engineering field

A professional accreditation, such as Professional Engineer or Chartered Engineer, is a strong preference

Extensive relevant industry experience including major projects and operations

Knowledge of governing codes, industry standards and local regulations relevant to mechanical and rotating equipment, and validated ability in practical application of engineering standards and practices for rotating equipment

Knowledge of process safety and risk management, leading RCFAs

Fluency in Azerbaijani and English languages

Knowledge of bp and industry practices and procedures relevant to Mechanical/Rotating equipment engineering

We support our people to learn and grow in a diverse and challenging environment. We believe that our team is strengthened by diversity. We are committed to crafting an inclusive environment in which everyone is respected and treated fairly.

There are many aspects of our employees’ lives that are meaningful, so we offer benefits to enable your work to fit with your life. These benefits can include flexible working options, collaboration spaces in a modern office environment, and many others benefits! We operate a hybrid model with 60% from the office and 40% from home with flexibility as agreed with line management.



Up to 10% travel should be expected with this role



This role is not eligible for relocation



This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



Equipment criticality assessment, Equipment maintenance and inspection strategies, Integrity Management, Mechanical seals and support systems, People Management, Rotating Equipments, Stress analysis for integrity and leakage, Valves used for isolation



