Mechanical & Rotating Engineering Discipline Leads (x2)

Entity:Production & Operations
Engineering Group
Job Family Group:
We are looking for a Mechanical & Rotating Engineering Discipline Lead to join our Production Engineering team to lead mechanical and rotating equipment engineering discipline health !
Job Summary:
Job Description:
About the role:
In this role you will have the opportunity to:
Ensure the discipline works as One Team with other disciplines in the business to maximize the value of the business and to ensure operational efficiency
Ensure implementation of the activities in conformance with bp’s Safety & Operational Risk Agenda
Support management of discipline-related risks depending on classification as per agreed accountabilities
Provide visible safety leadership to model desired behaviours in order to help prevent accidents or harm to people Supports business prioritization and technical verification
Support discipline manager to define priorities for the discipline and incorporate into the prioritization process through the QBR
Manage and coach a team of direct reports, driving the appropriate behaviours to achieve success, including a continuous improvement culture.
Identify capability gaps and puts gap closure plans in place.
Maintain the relevant suite of engineering processes and tools for the discipline. Ensure compliance to agreed regional and global Standards/Processes, endorsing deviations where needed.
Lead the prioritisation of work and allocation of resources for the discipline on behalf of all regional sub-functions. Responsible for the quality of all work performed by the team.
Report performance using the agreed leading and lagging KPIs for the discipline, and reports these as required through the regional meeting cadence.
Participate in the relevant global Extended Leadership Team and leads the regional Community of Practice to capture and share regional lessons, review the impact of emerging risks and learn from lessons outside of the region
Understand unit priorities and supports squad leaders to build their backlogs
Support to manage all aspects of regional discipline health, including competency, team size and recruitment.
Ensure that the static Mechanical and Rotating Engineering inspection, testing, maintenance and condition monitoring tasks in CMMS and Operator Workbench are aligned with the technical intent of Equipment Strategies.
About your skills & competencies:
You will be Degree qualified in Mechanical or Rotating equipment engineering field
A professional accreditation, such as Professional Engineer or Chartered Engineer, is a strong preference
Extensive relevant industry experience including major projects and operations
Knowledge of governing codes, industry standards and local regulations relevant to mechanical and rotating equipment, and validated ability in practical application of engineering standards and practices for rotating equipment
Knowledge of process safety and risk management, leading RCFAs
Fluency in Azerbaijani and English languages
Desirable criteria
Knowledge of bp and industry practices and procedures relevant to Mechanical/Rotating equipment engineering
Why join our team?
We support our people to learn and grow in a diverse and challenging environment. We believe that our team is strengthened by diversity. We are committed to crafting an inclusive environment in which everyone is respected and treated fairly.
There are many aspects of our employees’ lives that are meaningful, so we offer benefits to enable your work to fit with your life. These benefits can include flexible working options, collaboration spaces in a modern office environment, and many others benefits! We operate a hybrid model with 60% from the office and 40% from home with flexibility as agreed with line management.
Up to 10% travel should be expected with this role
Travel Requirement
This role is not eligible for relocation
Relocation Assistance:
This position is a hybrid of office/remote working
Remote Type:
Equipment criticality assessment, Equipment maintenance and inspection strategies, Integrity Management, Mechanical seals and support systems, People Management, Rotating Equipments, Stress analysis for integrity and leakage, Valves used for isolation
Skills:
Legal Disclaimer:
We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, socioeconomic status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with disabilities may request a reasonable accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us to request accommodations.
If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.