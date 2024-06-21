Job summary

Entity:

Customers & Products



Job Family Group:

Operations Group



Job Description:

The Mechanical Supervisor is (1) to provide manufacturing and logistics operation with safe and uninterrupted facilities and utilities support and with the good mechanical service maintenance service, (2) help minimize mechanical equipment downtime and thus increase equipment operating effectiveness and efficiency, and (3) to contribute to cost effective maintenance activities, better maintenance management.

Key Accountabilities:

Providing safe, good and timely mechanical maintenance of all production equipment and facilities, which is up to the bp corporate HSSE expectation, policy, standards, in compliance with the relevant local regulations, within the allocated budget.

Making sure the team follow all procedures, working instruction that relate to IM (abnormal activities, maintenance for SCE list).

Monitoring day-to-day operations & performance of plant facilities and associating machines / equipment at Nha Be Plant.

Planning and participating in implementing preventive maintenance schedules as planned in CMMS.

Supervising or carrying out occasional modifications works of plant/equipment that have been properly sanctioned.

Carrying out inspection and investigating cause(s) of failure for appropriate actions / measures.

Playing the CoW roles in Work Permit System for repairing, maintenance duties and capex projects.

Training mechanical technicians and managing their performance, helping them do trouble shooting.

Having all critical safety equipment tested and certified periodically as required and preparing necessary report / records on time, and available for compliance audits.

Supervising service contractors during work and ensure they comply with plant rules and all requirements laid down service contract.

Getting at least one supplier/contractor ready for spare part/service supply for each machine/ equipment.

Fulfilling the checklists to ensure that all the mechanical machines / equipment are maintained periodically and in agreement with the manufacturer’s specification.

Working OT or on shifts if required.

Performing all legal compliance tasks assigned such as ones in procedures, work instructions including safety methods for handling critical equipment and tools or the 1-PRC19-A01.

Ensuring safe conditions for mechanical works, such as PPE, warning signs, safe electrical system, firefighting.

Checking and ensuring all equipment are safe and ready for use before permitting contractors to handle.

Education Requirement:

University Degree major in Mechanical Engineering or Process Engineering

Additional Electrical or Automation degree / knowledge is an advantage.

Essential Experience and Job Requirements:

Minimum 3 years’ experience in maintenance in the manufacturing environment / or in oil or lubricant production environment

Solid knowledge in HSE.

English proficiency, and capable PC skills.

Strong interpersonal skills.



Travel Requirement

No travel is expected with this role



Relocation Assistance:

This role is not eligible for relocation



Remote Type:

This position is not available for remote working



Skills:

Control of Work, Cost-conscious decision-making, Maintenance general, Procedures and practices, Reliability general, Risk Management, Safety Leadership, Turnaround general



Legal Disclaimer:

We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, socioeconomic status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with disabilities may request a reasonable accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us to request accommodations.

If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.