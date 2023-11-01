This role is not eligible for relocation

Job summary

Entity:

Innovation & Engineering



Job Family Group:

Engineering Group



Job Summary:

Are you a top-tier Mechanical Engineer with a passion for risk management and looking for a new role as a Mechanical Technical Authority (TA) within S&ORA (Safety and Operational Risk Assurance)? We are looking to hear from you!Our future colleague will be accountable for conducting assurance that requires a broad mechanical engineering expertise. Focus will be barrier or topic assurance with a mechanical engineering scope, which will include design, maintenance, operations and integrity elements. Collaboratively working with other discipline assurers to deliver planned assurance activities through a combination of remote desktop analysis and site visits, either as an individual or as part of an assurance team. Proactively interacting with operations and engineering personnel to deliver more dynamic, on-demand assurance scopes, maintaining line relationships to leverage S&ORA's ability to influence. Applying technical judgement to systematically identify meaningful recommendations that will improve barrier and system health and improve the management of bp's highest safety and operating risks.We are flexible with the role location in one of our bp offices. Thus, we expect applications from Azerbaijan and Indonesia (Tangguh).



Job Description:

We expect you to:

Undertake assurance of safety and operational risks through document reviews and interviews; identify any significant gaps and make appropriate and pragmatic recommendations to systematically close them.

Utilise day to day conversation, scheduled meetings, performance data and other metrics explore and understand risks or barrier impairments where the Engineering Authority has requested your technical advice or support.

Use your technical expertise to form an independent view of emerging risks, their classification and the suitability of any risk action plans. Maintain and be able to present an aggregated view of mechanical engineering barrier health for your assigned operating regions.

The successful candidate will have:

A degree in mechanical engineering.

15+ years experience in the field of Mechanical Engineering

Chartered or Professional Engineer (PE) status would be an advantage.

Technical competence in all aspects of the Mechanical Engineering across Operations and Projects (e.g., regulatory compliance, installation, testing, commissioning, operations, maintenance, inspection, repairs, Fit for service, and decommissioning)

Experience of working within oil and gas production and / or refining industries

Detailed knowledge of risk management and OMS

Strong knowledge of bp practices and standards, specifically: Categories 22(Fired Heaters) 26 (Heat Exchangers), 32(Inspection), 42(Piping), 46(pressure vessels), 62(Valves)

Strong analytical skills with an ability to identify linkages and opportunities to simplify and innovate.

Strong familiarity with elements of Safety critical equipment and systems within mechanical field (e.g., pressure vessels, tanks, piping, valves etc.)

Independent, self-motivated individual with the ability to prioritise, use expert judgement, and work with minimal supervision.

Ability to collaborate with and lead a multi-discipline assurance team.

Ability to develop relationships built on trust, competence and influence.

Effective communication skills, assurance / auditing expertise, planning skills

Why join our team?

We support our people to learn and grow in a diverse and ambitious environment. We believe that our team is strengthened by diversity. We are committed to crafting an inclusive environment in which everyone is respected and treated fairly.

There are many aspects of our employees’ lives that are important, so we offer benefits to enable your work to fit with your life. These benefits can include flexible working options, collaboration spaces in a modern office environment, and many others benefits! We operate a hybrid model with 60% from the office and 40% from home with flexibility as agreed with line management.



Travel Requirement

Relocation Assistance:

Remote Type:

This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



Skills:



Legal Disclaimer:

We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, socioeconomic status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with disabilities may request a reasonable accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us to request accommodations.

If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.