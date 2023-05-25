Mechanical Technician

Job summary

To act as mechanical specialist in the operation, maintenance and inspection of ILS Taicang Plant. To plan and implement plant equipment inspection and preventive maintenance and provide support for other equipment maintenance. Make sure all plant mechanical equipment are in safe working condition while machine unplanned breakdown and maintenance cost are minimized. To plan and request mechanical spare parts, prepare specification, provide assistance to procurement, and keep these spare parts in good condition. Ensure mechanical spare parts inventory are reasonable meeting both production and cost requirement. To troubleshoot and repair mechanical equipment fault, liaise with equipment supplier and manufacturer, and provide support for other equipment fault. Comply with all bp’s Health, Safety, Security and Environment (HSSE) policies and procedures including timely reporting any incident or injury or near miss. Take corresponding responsibility as per IM policy, COW and other HSSE requirement covered under OMS umbrella. To coach and transfer knowledge to maintenance and operation staff. Act as bp contract accountable Manager to ensure safe execution of the contracted work while applying the Working with Contractor process.

Key Accountabilities Make sure1 filling machine like 1L&4L filling line in good state. Be in responsible for PM and CM. According to the SOP and WI, complete preventive maintenance of pump, piping system and manifold. To schedule and implement plant equipment inspection and preventive maintenance, and provide support for other equipment maintenance. Make sure all plant mechanical equipment are in safe working condition while machine unplanned breakdown and maintenance cost are minimized. To do failure root cause analysis and take corrective actions and share lessons learn. The failure root causes are analyze and actions take, lessons learn. Be involved or lead modification and capital projects as needed. Ensure projects meet HSSE expectation such as MOC, relevant regulations and standard, and project objectives. Be involved in instruction and evaluation of maintenance third party's service as needed. Support operation team as needed. Ensure technicians and operators can get adequate professional guidance and skills from the incumbent.



Mechanical engineering background or related disciplines will be better.

More than 5 years of plant experience in repair, preventive maintenance and manage of mechanical and instrumentation equipment.

A good communicator, and team worker with the ability and willingness to work closely with others

Hold mechanic and welding certification are preferred Willingness to teach and share knowledge with others.

Logical thinking, highly organized and problem solving ability.

Motivated self -starter.

Effectively prioritize work and handle multiple tasks at the same time.

Works well under high pressure situations.

Committed to environmentally, safe and healthy work practices.

English ability in reading, writing preferred

Familiarity with industrial and Chinese national codes and standards



No travel is expected with this role



This role is not eligible for relocation



This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



HSSE, Mechanical Engineering, Mechanics, Safe Operation, Welding



