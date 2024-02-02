Mechanical and Rotating Equipment Discipline Lead

Up to 25% travel should be expected with this role

Job summary

Entity:

Production & Operations



Job Family Group:

Engineering Group



Job Summary:

We are looking for a Mechanical & Rotating Equipment Engineering Discipline Lead to join our M&S Production Engineering team to lead Mechanical and Rotating Equipment Engineering team health. We expect you to provide deep engineering expertise and judgement in both static mechanical and rotating equipment engineering supporting our assets, working closely with the Squad Leads to ensure efficient pragmatic resolution of issues. You will also ensure that solutions are implemented for management of risk, production efficiency improvement, maintenance, defect elimination and engineering standardization in support of safe, reliable, and compliant operations.Role location is Sunbury with the requirement for 3 days per week from the office 2 days from home.



Job Description:

About the role

In this role you will have the opportunity to ensure the discipline works as One Team with other subject areas in the business to increase the value of the business and to ensure operational efficiency. Ensure implementation of the activities in conformance with bp’s Safety & Operational Risk Agenda. Support management of discipline-related risks depending on classification as per agreed accountabilities.

Provide visible safety leadership and model desired behaviours in order to help prevent accidents or harm to people. Also displaying by example the Speak-up Culture that bp requires to ensure issues are escalated and understood by the Leadership Team.

Lead the prioritisation of work and allocation of resources for the discipline on behalf of all regional sub-functions. Understand unit priorities and supports squad leaders to build their backlogs. Responsible for the quality of all work performed by the team. Support discipline manager to define priorities for the team and incorporate into the prioritization process through the Quarterly Businesss Review (QBR).

Lead and coach a team of direct reports, driving the appropriate behaviours to achieve success, including a continuous improvement culture. Identify capability gaps and puts gap closure plans in place, including competency, team size and recruitment.

Maintain the relevant suite of engineering processes and tools for the discipline. Ensure compliance to agreed regional and global Standards/Processes, endorsing deviations where needed. Ensure that the static Mechanical and Rotating Engineering inspection, testing, maintenance and condition monitoring tasks in CMMS and Operator Workbench are aligned with the technical intent of Equipment Strategies.

Participate in the relevant global Discipline Networks and share regional lessons, review the impact of emerging risks and learn from lessons outside of the region

Requirements

You will have a minimum of a BEng in Mechanical Engineering

Strong preference to be a Chartered Engineer

Previous experience leading a team

Extensive relevant industry experience in Operations or Major Projects

Knowledge of governing codes, industry standards and local regulations relevant to mechanical and rotating equipment, and validated ability in practical application of engineering standards and practices for rotating equipment

Knowledge of process safety and risk management, leading RCFAs

Fluency in English language

Why join our team?

At bp, we provide an excellent working environment and employee benefits such as an open and inclusive culture, a great work-life balance, tremendous learning and development opportunities to craft your career path, life and health insurance, medical care package and many others.

We support our people to learn and grow in a diverse and exciting environment. We believe that our team is strengthened by diversity. We are committed to crafting an inclusive environment in which everyone is respected and treated fairly.

There are many aspects of our employees’ lives that are significant, so we offer benefits to enable your work to fit with your life. These benefits can include flexible working options, collaboration spaces in a modern office environment, and others benefits.

Reinvent your career as you help our business meet the challenges of the future.

Apply now!



Travel Requirement

Relocation Assistance:

This role is eligible for relocation within country



Remote Type:

This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



Skills:



Legal Disclaimer:

We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, socioeconomic status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with disabilities may request a reasonable accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us to request accommodations.

If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.