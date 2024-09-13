Entity:Customers & Products
The Media Content Specialist is responsible for creating, curating, and managing various forms of media content (Graphics & Videos) to support the channel offer for Castrol Branded workshops, improve the brand power, communication, and branding goals.
Key Accountabilities
1. Content Creation:
Develop visual and multimedia content such as videos, infographics, and more. Target to have 3 contents weekly to boost the brand visibility across all social media platforms. Traveling nationwide is required to create the relevant contents for different region.
Ensure content aligns with the brand's voice, message, and objectives while maintaining consistency.
2. Content Strategy:
Collaborate with the channel support, marketing, and communication teams to develop content strategies that address target audience needs and preferences.
Identify trends and topics relevant to the industry and the audience and integrate them into the content plan.
Mastering respective social media platform (FB,IG,TikTok,YT & XHS), develop strategies that consider each platforms’ limitations and improve the reach.
3. Content Curation:
Source and curate relevant and high-quality content from external sources and provide insights or context to improve the curated content's value to the audience.
4. Social Media Management:
Handle and maintain the organization's social media platforms by scheduling, posting, and engaging with the audience.
Monitor social media trends, respond to comments and messages, and foster community engagement.
5. Multimedia Production:
Produce, edit, and optimize multimedia content using various tools and software.
Ensure all multimedia content is visually appealing, consistent, and optimized for different platforms and devices.
6. Analytics and Optimization:
Track and analyze the performance of media content using relevant metrics and analytics tools.
Use insights to refine and optimize content strategies for better engagement and reach.
7. Collaboration:
Work closely with channel support team, sales & marketing team members to create cohesive and effective media campaigns.
Coordinate with internal partners to capture input and approvals for content projects
8. Copywriting
Create engaging, trend-relevant copy for social media posts, captions and hashtags tone and audience.
Job Holder Requirements
Tertiary degree in multimedia or related discipline.
Graduate of any related technical course.
Minimum 3 years of meaningful experience in multimedia field.
Experience in photography, videography and sound capturing devices for instance, digital cameras, drone, action camera.
Experience in producing and editing various forms of multimedia content, including graphics, videos, and audio.
Familiarity with content creation tools and software, such as Adobe Creative Suite (Photoshop, Illustrator, Premiere Pro, After Effects) and audio editing software (e.g., Audacity, Pro Tools).
Skills & Competencies
Content Creation
Content Strategy
Content Curation
At bp, we provide the following environment and benefits to you:
A company culture where we respect our diverse and unified teams, where we are proud of our achievements and where fun and the attitude of giving back to our environment are highly valued
Possibility to join our social communities and networks
Learning opportunities and other development opportunities to craft your career path
Life and health insurance, medical care package
And many other benefits.
We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate based on race, religion, colour, national origin, gender, sexual orientation, age, marital status, veteran status, or disability status.
We will ensure that individuals with disabilities are provided reasonable accommodation to participate in the job application or interview process, perform crucial job functions, and receive other benefits and privileges of employment.
Up to 75% travel should be expected with this role
Travel Requirement
This role is not eligible for relocation
Relocation Assistance:
This position is a hybrid of office/remote working
Remote Type:
Adaptability, Authenticity, Communication, Continued Learning, Courage, Creativity and Innovation, Curiosity, Decision Making, Digital fluency, Ethical judgement, Excellence, Group Problem Solving, Influencing, Knowledge Sharing, Listening, Managing volatility, Resilience, Self-Awareness, Stakeholder Engagement, Stakeholder Management, Understanding Emotions, Writing skills
We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, socioeconomic status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status.
If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.