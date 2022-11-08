Site traffic information and cookies

Media Relations Manager

  • Location United Kingdom - South East - London
  • Travel required No
  • Job category Communications &amp; External Affairs Group
  • Relocation available No
  • Job type Professionals
  • Job code 142424BR
  • Experience level Senior
Job summary

The media relations manager will be a key member of bp’s highly-focused central media relations team, helping to manage and deliver media strategy and outreach for bp’s global businesses, providing guidance throughout bp, and building strong relationships internally and externally.

bp’s ambition is to become a net zero company by 2050 or sooner, and to help the world get there too. This is an opportunity to help bp demonstrate delivery of our strategy to transform to an integrated energy company and our performance while we do this.

The successful candidate will report to the vice president, media relations, working closely with the VP and senior media relations manager. Within the team, they will lead on media strategy, planning and engagement for a range of bp’s global businesses, working closely with the businesses to identify and proactively pitch stories that demonstrate bp’s strategy and transformation in action, and responding to enquiries from UK, global and specialist media.

The media relations manager will work closely with senior executives and teams throughout bp. They will advise on media relations and provide support to Communications & External Affairs colleagues and other teams in bp’s centre and in regions across the world. They will also play an important role in bp’s crisis management and response activities.

The successful candidate will be comfortable in a fast-paced, deadline-oriented environment, have a sharp eye for detail and be capable of managing multiple projects and assignments at one time. They will be able to understand complex issues, write for a range of audiences, and navigate and influence within a corporate structure.

At a time when the global energy system is transitioning to a lower-carbon future, this role is on the front lines of helping to shape the story of bp’s own transformation and performance as it works to deliver its strategy and net zero ambition.

Key Accountabilities:

  • Acting as corporate spokesperson - a key member of bp’s highly-focused central media relations team – preparing materials and representing bp on a wide range of topics, with a focus on specific businesses and areas of strategy.
  • Planning and delivering media relations, including proactive outreach and responding to enquiries, building relationships with journalists in UK, global and specialist media, working closely with businesses, C&EA and other teams throughout bp.
  • Advising bp leadership, providing insight and context on the media, and the strategies, messaging, and methods to best engage with them, external partners and other audiences.
  • Providing support and guidance to colleagues throughout bp’s central and global C&EA function to help ensure bp’s messaging, strategy, and positions are reflected effectively in external communications. Includes a central role in bp’s crisis response system.
  • Ensuring high-quality communications material is used with media, aligned with corporate standards and objectives, compelling and concise, accurate and compliant with regulations, reflecting and supporting bp’s strategy, performance and advocacy.

Key Challenges:

  • Communicating bp’s purpose and progress toward its transformation into an integrated energy company to a global audience – reflecting both its large existing businesses that deliver energy to the world today and rapid growth of new non-hydrocarbon businesses.
  • Managing multiple projects and internal/external stakeholders with sometimes conflicting priorities to tight timescales – effectively negotiating and influencing with both peers and senior executives within the matrix of a corporate structure.
  • Representing bp to the external world, and the external world within bp, accepting and working with challenges and criticism of bp’s business or right to operate, and also effectively representing within bp external views of bp’s activities, performance and positions.
  • Building and communicating strong and fluent understanding of bp’s strategy, performance, and challenges, wider developments and context of the energy industry and competitors, rapidly becoming a trusted source on bp and industry.
  • Operating highly flexibly, within many teams, working to tight deadlines, at sometimes unsocial times, supporting crisis management and also short media deadlines

Experience Required:

  • Hands-on, experienced media relations professional capable of working with and influencing diverse external and internal stakeholders within a complex environment.
  • First class writing skills, able to develop creative and impactful content, communicating complex issues clearly and accurately. Excellent verbal communication skills, able to present information clearly in a compelling manner.
  • Experienced communicator who can support and advise senior business leaders, providing strategic guidance on communications and media relations in support of business objectives.
  • Ability to analyse and adapt to a rapidly changing external environment with a strong knowledge of today’s media needs and deadlines, including the demands of social media.
  • Experience building and maintaining trusted relationships, internally and externally, including with journalists.
  • Thorough, accurate and detail-oriented, with high levels of energy and enthusiasm toward new and evolving challenges.
  • Very strong team player who is also able to work solo if required. Strong collaborative approach, able to build rapport and work empathetically with others to ensure optimum communications are delivered for bp.

