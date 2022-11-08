The media relations manager will be a key member of bp’s highly-focused central media relations team, helping to manage and deliver media strategy and outreach for bp’s global businesses, providing guidance throughout bp, and building strong relationships internally and externally.
bp’s ambition is to become a net zero company by 2050 or sooner, and to help the world get there too. This is an opportunity to help bp demonstrate delivery of our strategy to transform to an integrated energy company and our performance while we do this.
The successful candidate will report to the vice president, media relations, working closely with the VP and senior media relations manager. Within the team, they will lead on media strategy, planning and engagement for a range of bp’s global businesses, working closely with the businesses to identify and proactively pitch stories that demonstrate bp’s strategy and transformation in action, and responding to enquiries from UK, global and specialist media.
The media relations manager will work closely with senior executives and teams throughout bp. They will advise on media relations and provide support to Communications & External Affairs colleagues and other teams in bp’s centre and in regions across the world. They will also play an important role in bp’s crisis management and response activities.
The successful candidate will be comfortable in a fast-paced, deadline-oriented environment, have a sharp eye for detail and be capable of managing multiple projects and assignments at one time. They will be able to understand complex issues, write for a range of audiences, and navigate and influence within a corporate structure.
At a time when the global energy system is transitioning to a lower-carbon future, this role is on the front lines of helping to shape the story of bp’s own transformation and performance as it works to deliver its strategy and net zero ambition.