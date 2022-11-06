Mein Aral Product Manager (m/w/d)

Job summary

Location: Bochum



At bp, we have only one thing in mind: the energy of tomorrow. We want to rethink energy so that we are climate-neutral by 2050 at the latest. We are rethinking energy and relying on the expertise and passion of our approximately 70,000 employees worldwide, 4,600 of them in Germany. With the products and services of our bp, Aral and Castrol brands, they ensure energy and mobility for millions of people every day – today and in the future.



The purpose of the Mein Aral Product Manager Germany is to enable the digital transformation of bp Retail’s business, with a special focus on Mein Aral, in Germany. The role focuses on embedding digital into the way in which we communicate and service the needs of our customers. The successful candidate would also be required to identify new opportunities for BP in the digital landscape to differentiate in order to win and retain high value customers.





Your Tasks:

Optimize the in-market mobile platform in conjunction with CVP&E & BPMe Program team to drive down cost of acquisition and deliver performance goals. Leverage market trends and consumer insights to ensure a product roadmap that is fit for purpose and supports consumer experience and business goals over time.

Put the Customer first by understanding their pain points and user experience. Use customer insight and performance data to develop a dashboard which allows you to understand what’s working, where we need to improve, as well as key hot spots which enable us to maximize performance and customer missions.

Lead the in-market project implementation to launch new initiatives of BP’s mobile consumer strategy and offer, leading the virtual team across Marketing, Customers, IT&S, Procurement and Suppliers to deliver fit for purpose solutions within agreed commercial boundaries.

Lead key global implementations on behalf of other markets, acting for the GY business and from a global perspective, working alongside global product owner.

As the end-to-end owner of mobile consumer experience across all touch points in market, partner with peers and stakeholders across Insights, Loyalty, CRM, Brand & Communications, Retail Ops, dealers and IT&S to deliver the best possible digital experience for consumers.

Work with the appointed mobile suppliers in partnership with CVP&E / relationship owner where relevant. Partner with Operations to ensure suppliers are properly integrated to meet operational requirements.

Own the tracking and business reporting of the app, interfacing with CVP&E and agency partners to grow engagement as required.

Work with the CVP&E, I&E, ESA Marketing and GY teams to develop and implement a customer led digital offer pipeline that is differentiated within the market place and market leading

Use an expert level understanding of the digital landscape and a passion for digital consumer engagement to advocate mobile first thinking across the organization.

Manage relevant appropriate budget lines with accurate and timely reporting

Your background:

University degree/ Higher vocational and / or equivalent experience

Experience in product management and/or category management in digital/e commerce/mobile products/solutions within retail or services environment

Previous experience of social marketing activity

Demonstrated success in creating innovative and user-friendly digital solutions for consumers in a retail environment

Experience instigating programs from innovation/design through to go to market strategy, implementation and evaluation

Cross functional & virtual team leadership skills

Proven ability to balance consumer experience and business goals with a strong understanding of digital/mobile technology and supplier landscape

Previous experience with CMS platforms and web analytics tools (e.g., AEM, Google Analytics)

Fluent in English and German (spoken and written)