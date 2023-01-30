Menu Development Lead - Food Retail (12 months)

Job summary

We are a leading convenience retailer with an ambitious agenda focused on building our global food brand and creating a distinctive food offer.

We’re putting the call out to Foodies that love creating menus and working in a fast-paced environment. bp is looking for a passionate food developer to join a small team to roll out a number of concept sites in 2023. A 12-month contract will start your career at this exciting time in bp’s evolution.



As a Product Development Lead, you will lead the development of a pipeline of product and menus across several food offer types from basic café through to QSR style meals. Your passion for the food industry and consumer insights will support the delivery of a high quality, customer centric offer that services bp’s rapidly expanding Wild Bean Café categories.

Key responsibilities in this role:

Play a hands-on role in sourcing ingredients for new products along with suppliers

Creating food products and bringing concepts to life

Collaborate with our Retail Operations team to launch newly built café stores

Previous work history in menu & product development

Experience creating and commercialising products for cafes, hospitality, catering or QSR

You just love to WOW customers with your delicious food ideas

It’s crucial to us that the differences we see in the world around us are reflected in our workplace. Who you are is what counts, not where you’re from or how you live your life. At bp, we support our people to learn and grow in a diverse and challenging environment. We believe that our team is strengthened by diversity. We are committed to fostering an inclusive environment in which everyone is respected and treated fairly.