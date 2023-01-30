Menu Development Lead - Food Retail (12 months)

-
We are a leading convenience retailer with an ambitious agenda focused on building our global food brand and creating a distinctive food offer.
We’re putting the call out to Foodies that love creating menus and working in a fast-paced environment. bp is looking for a passionate food developer to join a small team to roll out a number of concept sites in 2023. A 12-month contract will start your career at this exciting time in bp’s evolution.
As a Product Development Lead, you will lead the development of a pipeline of product and menus across several food offer types from basic café through to QSR style meals. Your passion for the food industry and consumer insights will support the delivery of a high quality, customer centric offer that services bp’s rapidly expanding Wild Bean Café categories.
Plus, our stores are fitted out with great kitchen equipment, meaning there’s lots of scope for amazing food!
Key responsibilities in this role: