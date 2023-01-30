Site traffic information and cookies

We use cookies to collect and analyse information on our site's performance and to enable the site to function. Cookies also allow us and our partners to show you relevant ads when you visit our site and other 3rd party websites, including social networks.You can choose to allow all cookies by clicking ‘Allow all’or manage them individually by clicking ‘Manage cookie preferences,’ where you will also find more information.

Manage cookie preferences

  1. Home
  2. Careers
  3. Jobs at bp
  4. Menu Development Lead - Food Retail (12 months)

Menu Development Lead - Food Retail (12 months)

Menu Development Lead - Food Retail (12 months)

  • Location Australia - New South Wales - Sydney
  • Travel required Yes - up to 10%
  • Job category Retail Group
  • Relocation available No
  • Job type Professionals
  • Job code 143114BR
  • Experience level Intermediate
Apply Search all jobs at bp

Job summary

-

We are a leading convenience retailer with an ambitious agenda focused on building our global food brand and creating a distinctive food offer.
We’re putting the call out to Foodies that love creating menus and working in a fast-paced environment. bp is looking for a passionate food developer to join a small team to roll out a number of concept sites in 2023. A 12-month contract will start your career at this exciting time in bp’s evolution.

As a Product Development Lead, you will lead the development of a pipeline of product and menus across several food offer types from basic café through to QSR style meals. Your passion for the food industry and consumer insights will support the delivery of a high quality, customer centric offer that services bp’s rapidly expanding Wild Bean Café categories.
Plus, our stores are fitted out with great kitchen equipment, meaning there’s lots of scope for amazing food!


Key responsibilities in this role:

  • Play a hands-on role in sourcing ingredients for new products along with suppliers
  • Creating food products and bringing concepts to life
  • Collaborate with our Retail Operations team to launch newly built café stores

What we like about you:
  • Previous work history in menu & product development
  • Experience creating and commercialising products for cafes, hospitality, catering or QSR
  • You just love to WOW customers with your delicious food ideas

Why join us?

It’s crucial to us that the differences we see in the world around us are reflected in our workplace. Who you are is what counts, not where you’re from or how you live your life. At bp, we support our people to learn and grow in a diverse and challenging environment. We believe that our team is strengthened by diversity. We are committed to fostering an inclusive environment in which everyone is respected and treated fairly.

Apply Search all jobs at bp