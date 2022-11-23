Menu Development Lead - Food Retail

-
We are a leading convenience retailer focused on reimagining retail to put our customers and stores at the heart of everything we do. We want you to join us on our journey to redefine the convenience retail experience across Australia and New Zealand.
We have an ambitious retail agenda and pride ourselves on delivering a differentiated and compelling convenience retail offer, coupled with a fantastic customer experience. Key to this agenda is the continued expansion of our global food brand. We are proud of what we’ve achieved, but we’re always looking for opportunities to improve, and we have some big plans for the future. To help us continue our strong momentum and expand our food retailing skillset, we have an opportunity to join our team as a Product Development Lead. This is an exciting new and permanent position within bp’s global organization based in Melbourne.
As a Product Development Lead, you will lead the development of a pipeline of product and menus across several food offer types from basic café through to QSR style meals. Your passion for the food industry and consumer insights will support the delivery of a high quality, customer centric offer that services bp’s rapidly expanding Wild Bean Café categories. We are looking for a relationship builder and collaborator to work in cross-functional teams to deliver new and differentiated products and offers!
Your Responsibilities: