Menu Development Lead - Food Retail

Job summary

-

We are a leading convenience retailer focused on reimagining retail to put our customers and stores at the heart of everything we do. We want you to join us on our journey to redefine the convenience retail experience across Australia and New Zealand.



We have an ambitious retail agenda and pride ourselves on delivering a differentiated and compelling convenience retail offer, coupled with a fantastic customer experience. Key to this agenda is the continued expansion of our global food brand. We are proud of what we’ve achieved, but we’re always looking for opportunities to improve, and we have some big plans for the future. To help us continue our strong momentum and expand our food retailing skillset, we have an opportunity to join our team as a Product Development Lead. This is an exciting new and permanent position within bp’s global organization based in Melbourne.



As a Product Development Lead, you will lead the development of a pipeline of product and menus across several food offer types from basic café through to QSR style meals. Your passion for the food industry and consumer insights will support the delivery of a high quality, customer centric offer that services bp’s rapidly expanding Wild Bean Café categories. We are looking for a relationship builder and collaborator to work in cross-functional teams to deliver new and differentiated products and offers!





Your Responsibilities:

Play a critical role in the accelerated growth of bp’s Wild Bean Café food brand in Australia by leading end-to-end product development of product, range and menu development across our expanding food service offer.

Develop, communicate, and manage project timelines and key milestones highlighting and mitigating risks and detailing requirements to ensure safe, legally compliant, quality products are launched.

Use passion for food and product, and knowledge of market trends, and how these impact customer purchasing behaviours to drive the development of innovative, quality products to exceed our customers’ expectations.

Foster close working relationships, collaboration and excellent communication with key internal and external stakeholders including food, ingredient and equipment suppliers, category teams, operations, procurement, and supply chain

Demonstrated experience in developing new products from concept to launch. Specific experience in hospitality / QSR / café offers preferred.

Proven and demonstrable track record in delivery on performance improvement

Proven ability to deliver stretching targets in a high-pressure environment

A team player who is highly competent in communication and influencing

Food retailing or manufacturing experience

It’s crucial to us that the differences we see in the world around us are reflected in our workplace. Who you are is what counts, not where you’re from or how you live your life. At bp, we support our people to learn and grow in a diverse and challenging environment. We believe that our team is strengthened by diversity. We are committed to fostering an inclusive environment in which everyone is respected and treated fairly.There are many aspects of our employees’ lives that are meaningful, so we offer benefits to enable your work to fit with your life. These benefits can include flexible working options, a generous paid parental leave policy, excellent retirement benefits, among others!