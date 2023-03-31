Merchandising & Convenience Partnership Manager

To ensure high Customer experience by securing customer driven proposition supported by best possible range of products. Ensure selection of range is fulfilling all key convenience customer needs in the boundaries on Convenience Strategy, differentiation versus competitors including clearly defined USP for all store formats and clusters. Secure top level of quality and availability.
Work in partnership with branded suppliers to present customers with the right products at competitive prices, enticing them into bigger baskets through personalised, market-leading promotions, and thereby increasing both sales and supplier income.
Foster collaborative, reciprocal relationships with convenience partners to drive incremental footfall and sales (primarily within fresh and food for later), fill gaps in credible range, maximise availability and sales, and minimise waste
Key Accountabilities:
Grade GResponsible for owning the day-to-day and strategic relationship management of a key retail partnership to maximise returns, through building trust and collaboration, identifying promotional opportunities, measuring performance and providing feedback on areas for improvement.