  1. Home
  2. Careers
  3. Jobs at bp
  4. Merchandising &amp; Convenience Partnership Manager

Merchandising & Convenience Partnership Manager

  • Location South Africa - Johannesburg Metropolitan Municipality - Johannesburg
  • Travel required No
  • Job category Retail Group
  • Relocation available Yes - Domestic (In country) only
  • Job type Professionals
  • Job code 147172BR
  • Experience level Senior
Job summary

To ensure high Customer experience by securing customer driven proposition supported by best possible range of products. Ensure selection of range is fulfilling all key convenience customer needs in the boundaries on Convenience Strategy, differentiation versus competitors including clearly defined USP for all store formats and clusters. Secure top level of quality and availability.

Work in partnership with branded suppliers to present customers with the right products at competitive prices, enticing them into bigger baskets through personalised, market-leading promotions, and thereby increasing both sales and supplier income.

Foster collaborative, reciprocal relationships with convenience partners to drive incremental footfall and sales (primarily within fresh and food for later), fill gaps in credible range, maximise availability and sales, and minimise waste

Key Accountabilities:

  • Delivery of annual growth targets to support strategy of doubling convenience SGM by 2030
  • Develop and manage relationships with branded suppliers to optimize all aspects of commercial terms and margin including supplier income, rebates.
  • Determine product ranges across all branded categories to meet customer demand, based on data analytics, customer demand, and market trends.
  • Develop best-practice category plans (including seasonal ranging) for all branded categories, using data analytics and customer insights
  • Delivery of annual SGM growth targets from relevant bp convenience partners to support strategy of doubling convenience SGM by 2030
  • Manage monthly, quarterly, and annual Partnership Governance meetings, providing full briefing packs to all relevant internal stakeholders
  • Develop and implement annual and seasonal partnership category plans and ensure they align with the bp Convenience and country / site format, clusters trading strategies
  • Drive continuous improvement across all areas of partnership management, e.g. products range, planograms, invoicing, marketing, loyalty
  • Ensure both parties maintain contractual and legal compliance of the retail partnership contract
  • Manage/coach the country/cluster branded buying and partnership management teams (people, capabilities, and development plans)
  • Country lead role for Trading - first point of contact and escalation for Trading activities in markets

Education & Experience Required

Education
  • Degree level education preferred

Experience
  • 5 years’ experience working in a FMCG business essential
  • Commercial experience in a trading environment essential
  • Negotiation and third-party management experience essential
  • Category management experience highly desirable
  • Experienced Team Leader
Skills and Competences
  • Negotiation and Influencing
  • Customer Focus
  • Retail Business Acumen
  • Price Management
  • Supplier Selection and Monitoring
  • Retail Category Sourcing and Buying
  • Using Retail Financial Data
  • Performance Insights

Grade GResponsible for owning the day-to-day and strategic relationship management of a key retail partnership to maximise returns, through building trust and collaboration, identifying promotional opportunities, measuring performance and providing feedback on areas for improvement.

