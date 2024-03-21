Mergers & Acquisitions Analyst

This role is not eligible for relocation

Up to 10% travel should be expected with this role

Production & Operations



Strategic Planning & Business Development Group



The bpx Mergers and Acquisitions team supports bp’s onshore US upstream businesses through the origination and negotiation of new business opportunities including farm-ins, farm-outs, asset trades and other portfolio management options. The Mergers & Acquisitions team's anchor role is to provide a center of expertise in executing acquisitions, disposals, joint ventures and asset restructurings within bpx. Experience and skills are deployed in fulfilling strategic goals through assessing the ever-evolving market, pricing and bidding, negotiation, and project management of a transaction to completion. On the transactional front our experience and skills are deployed in assessing the market, pricing and bidding, negotiation, and project management of a transaction to completion with the Analyst focused on financial modeling, assurance, internal approvals, market intelligence and more.

As an Analyst in Mergers & Acquisitions, you can expect to be working on several transactions at any one time supporting the Eagle Ford, Haynesville and Permian teams. The Analyst is responsible for developing financial models and assurance documents, working closely with other M&A team members, basin BU team members, legal, functional, and (in certain instances) outside advisors. This position provides a unique opportunity for an individual to hone commercial astuteness, broad business understanding, negotiating strategy and more while delivering material value for bpx. It also provides regular exposure to bpx senior leaders. This position is an excellent opportunity for a motivated individual to be exposed to a broad range of business issues a fast-paced transaction environment.

Responsible for end-to-end support of a transaction and to manage all the relevant resources in a timely manner with all pertinent issues addressed.

Act as a key member of the negotiating team to secure the deal at maximum value for bpx.

Coordinate/lead governance process for all M&A initiated projects including drafting documents, assurance process, timeline management, delegation of authority, coordinating with bp teams and more. Ensure M&A compliance with governance policies.

Provide financial support including tracking actual results, building forecast scenarios, valuation models, tax model coordination with bp tax team, book value testing.

Perform financial assurance for non-Business Unit processes such as real estate and supply chain.

Support market intelligence, scoping analysis, scenario modeling with the Planning and Performance Management team.

Degree from an accredited college or university. MBA or other relevant advanced degree preferred.

Expert financial modeling and economic evaluation, corporate finance and risk management with proven ability to identify key value drivers.

Advanced proficiency in Microsoft Excel. Experience with Aries, SAP desirable.

Demonstrated capability in quantitative and economic analysis in support of upstream investment decisions.

Ability to distil complex analysis to key findings and present to management in written documents, PowerPoint and more.

Comfortable dealing with uncertainty, complexity and managing compressed timelines.

Strong performance bias.

Ability to build trust and confidence with internal and external stakeholders and handle conflicts professionally.

A strong finance, engineering and/or economics background

Strong commitment to a work environment of mutual trust and respect and where diversity and inclusion are valued

Highly professional demeanor and strong written and oral communication skills

A willingness and ability to travel up to 10%

We offer a reward and wellbeing package to enable your work to fit with your life. These can include, but not limited to, access to health, vision and dental insurance, flexible working schedule, paid time off policy, discretionary annual bonus program, long-term incentive program, and a generous 401K matching program. How much do we pay (Base)? $150,000 - $190,000

*Note that the pay range listed for this position is a good faith and reasonable estimate of the range of possible base compensation at the time of posting.





This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



