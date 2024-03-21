Mergers & Acquisitions Project Manager

Relocation may be negotiable for this role

Production & Operations



Strategic Planning & Business Development Group



The bpx Mergers and Acquisitions team supports bp’s onshore US upstream businesses through the origination and negotiation of new business opportunities including farm-ins, farm-outs, asset trades and other portfolio management options. The Mergers & Acquisitions team's anchor role is to provide a center of expertise in executing acquisitions, disposals, joint ventures and asset restructurings within bpx. Experience and skills are deployed in fulfilling strategic goals through assessing the ever-evolving market, pricing and bidding, negotiation, and project management of a transaction to completion. This involves close involvement with the various functions within bpx/bp and numerous external parties including corporates, investment banks, engineering firms, financial investors and advisors.

As a Project Manager in Mergers & Acquisitions supporting the Denver-based Permian Basin team, you can expect to be working on several transactions at any one time. The Project Manager is responsible for pulling together and leading a transaction team, working closely with basin BU leadership, legal, functional, and (in certain instances) outside advisors. This position provides a unique opportunity for an individual to hone commercial astuteness, negotiating skills, and project/people management skills while delivering material value for bpx. It also provides regular exposure to C-Suite executives and senior leaders. This position is an excellent opportunity for a motivated individual to be exposed to a broad range of business issues and testing them frequently in a highly pressure transaction environment.

Responsible for end-to-end delivery of a transaction and to manage all the relevant resources in a timely manner with all pertinent issues addressed.

Acts as a key member of the negotiating team (typically the lead negotiator) to secure the deal at maximum value for bpx.

Manages project timelines and deliverables for asset acquisition, divestment and other transactions.

Works with other teams to ensure compliance with bp approval processes and best practices.

Maintains thorough understanding of Permian Basin competitive dynamics through market research, peer company disclosures, industry relationships and more.

Degree from an accredited college or university, MBA or other relevant advanced degree preferred.

Deep experience with economic evaluation, corporate finance and risk management with proven ability to identify key value drivers.

Demonstrated capability in quantitative and economic analysis in support of upstream investment decisions.

Ability to distil complex analysis to key findings and present to management.

Comfort dealing with uncertainty, complexity and compressed timelines.

Demonstrated negotiation skills and experience with typical M&A contractual frameworks and agreements, risk allocation structures, governance frameworks, etc.

Project management and influencing skills with attention to detail, ability to engage successfully across all levels of the organization to progress a project/resolve issues, and ability to work independently in an environment that may sometimes be ambiguous.

Strong performance bias.

Ability to build trust and confidence with internal and external stakeholders and handle conflicts professionally.

A strong finance, engineering and/or economics background

Strong commitment to a work environment of mutual trust and respect and where diversity and inclusion are valued

Highly professional demeanor and strong written and oral communication skills

A willingness and ability to travel up to 25%

We offer a reward and wellbeing package to enable your work to fit with your life. These can include, but not limited to, access to health, vision and dental insurance, flexible working schedule, paid time off policy, discretionary annual bonus program, long-term incentive program, and a generous 401K matching program. How much do we pay (Base)? $185,000 - $230,000

This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



Acquisitions and divestments, Acquisitions and divestments, Agreements and negotiations, Analytics, Commercial acumen, Commercial Business Development, Communication, Contractual risk management, Data visualization and interpretation, Deal structuring, Decision Making, Developing and implementing strategy, Economic evaluation methodology, Economic modelling, Financial Analysis, Financial Modelling, Influencing, Investment appraisal, Joint Venture Structuring, Long Term Planning, Managing change, Market Analysis, Project and programme management, Risk Management, Sector, market, customer and competitor understanding {+ 2 more}



