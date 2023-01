Job summary

At bp, we're striving to meet the growing global demand for safe, sustainable and affordable energy. A career in production & operations is an opportunity to help shape the future of bp. As part of the team, you’ll create a more efficient business that makes the best possible use of all its resources as we transform our operating assets in pursuit of our net zero ambition. You’ll also help to develop hydrocarbon resources, delivering progressive projects and growing your talent in all kinds of new and exciting ways within the operational heart of bp.



Would you like to take your career to new heights?



We have a phenomenal opportunity for Metals Mechanics at our Whiting Refinery were you will be able to perform all pipefitter boilermaker, and welder duties vital for safe and efficient refinery operation under the supervision of a Maintenance Supervisor. This role is a member of the Maintenance Division and is assigned to work in the Maintenance Department. Work may include support of Routine Maintenance, Shops, Special Projects, Capital Projects, or Turnaround Projects. The Journeyman Metals Mechanic may perform different work assignments based on the skills you acquire.

Key outcomes and accountabilities

Assembles, installs, modifies, and maintains pipe systems, pipe supports and equipment components for industrial processing systems, which may require the cutting, threading and general assembly of pipe to specifications using tools, such as saws, cutting torches, pipe threaders and benders.

Performs complete and partial piping assembly and installation, including pressure testing of completed assemblies.

Performs welding in flat, horizontal, vertical, or overhead positions.

Performs extensive stick welding, and Tungsten (TIG)/ Metal Arc (MIG) welding.

Performs nickel steel and carbon steel welding.

Performs pipefitting, hot taps and boiler shop fit-ups.

Performs boilermaker work assignments and rigs heavy equipment.

About You

High School Diploma or equivalent required.

A minimum of 4 years of experience in any of the following: on-the-job industrial Journeyman pipefitting experience or industrial Journeyman boilermaker experience, especially related to heat exchangers, towers, and furnaces.

Experience reading and understanding piping drawings.

Experience with pipe flange fit-ups and bolting.

Experience fabricating screwed piping systems.

Industrial maintenance experience.

The willingness to work outdoors in adverse weather conditions.

The ability to develop technical skills through training/practice and pass a Pipefitter, Boilermaker, and welding related aptitude tests.

The ability to wear personal protective equipment (PPE)

The willingness and ability to be on call and work 8 to 16-hour shifts, including weekends, holidays, and mandatory overtime.

The ability to routinely bend, stoop, kneel, and crawl, as the need arises, to perform essential functions of the position, with or without reasonable accommodation

The ability to routinely work in confined spaces for extended periods of time, with or without reasonable accommodation.

The ability to routinely climb stairs and ladders to extended heights, with or without reasonable accommodation.

The ability to maintain a safe work environment and follow detailed safety procedures and instructions precisely.

Here at bp, we’re on a mission, and we need YOU to help us achieve it. Production & Operations is the backbone of our integrated energy company – and key to turning our resources into products that meet the increasing demand for energy. We are looking for Production & Operations experts who are passionate about upholding our standard of safety and reliability, and who are excited to work in a technically complex and innovative environment where hydrocarbons are converted, upgraded and blended into products that people all over the planet will use. Does that sound like you? If so, don’t waste any time! Apply today!