Job summary

Entity:

Production & Operations



Job Family Group:

Operations Group



Job Description:

This role will be part of our Maintenance & Reliability team to support safe, compliant, reliable, and optimized refinery operation.

A Metals Mechanic is responsible for maintaining and supporting refinery operations by efficiently repairing and/or replacing plant equipment and finding opportunities for improvements. Through the fabrication, installation, repair of equipment and piping systems, the Metals Mechanic strives to minimize downtime while protecting the health and safety of the facility and the surrounding community.



To be successful, you will need to have at least 4 years of verifiable experience within one of the following four specialties:



1. Pipe welding per section IX of ASME Boiler and Pressure Vessel Code.

2. Boilermaker experience especially related to heat exchanger, tower and furnace repair.

3. Industrial pipefitting experience with the ability to read and understand piping drawings, familiarity with pipe flange fit-ups and bolting, and the ability to fabricate screwed piping systems.



About you

• A high school diploma or equivalent.

• Craftsman or journeyman level documented training from a formal apprenticeship program, technical/trade school or military program.

• Four years of industrial or military experience with pipe welding, sheet metal/tin work, or industrial boilermaker or pipefitter work.



The successful candidate will have:

• Ability to work 8-12 hour shifts and temporary off-shifts including days, nights, weekends, holidays and available for overtime in an outside all-weather environment

• Ability to pass a physical ability demonstration, work in confined spaces, high platforms, walk on high elevation grating, climb stairs or ladders to extended heights, turn a valve, and lift and carry up to 30lbs up 2 flights of stairs with/out reasonable accommodation

• Able to lift up to 50 lbs.

• Wear fresh air gear, respirators and other protective equipment as required

• Ability to attain a valid TWIC Card



All of this will equip you in being set up for success in this role.



Why join us

At bp, we support our people to learn and grow in a diverse and exciting environment. We believe that our team is strengthened by diversity. We are committed to encouraging an inclusive environment in which everyone is respected and treated fairly.

There are many aspects of our employees’ lives that are meaningful, so we offer benefits to enable your work to fit with your life. These benefits can include flexible working options, a generous paid parental leave policy, and excellent retirement benefits, among others!



Travel Requirement

No travel is expected with this role



Relocation Assistance:

This role is not eligible for relocation



Remote Type:

This position is not available for remote working



Skills:

Control of work, Cost-conscious decision-making, Maintenance general, Procedures and practices, Reliability general, Risk Management, Safety Leadership, Turnaround general



Legal Disclaimer:

We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, socioeconomic status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with disabilities may request a reasonable accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us to request accommodations.

If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.