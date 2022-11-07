The Weather & Climate team sit in Trading Analytics & Insights (TA&I) within bp’s Trading & Shipping (T&S). The team is primarily responsible for providing analysis of Global Weather Patterns and how they may impact Supply and Demand dynamics across the global commodity markets; subsequently providing this information to trading and origination teams. Analysis performed by the team provides commercial value by keeping traders, originators, and management informed of underlying fundamental views that affect the markets and often helps inform policies and strategy at bp level.
Weather & Climate intelligence and insight is at the forefront of informing bp's energy transition. Our team have a focus on creating commercial value for T&S to help fund projects across the company; but also, are critical to keeping operations safe and ensuring climate science is a key consideration across the company.
Our Weather & Climate team is spread across London and Houston with a global remit. An inclusive and supportive culture, built upon collaboration within the team and with stakeholders is critical to team success. Development both as a team and as individuals will allow you to hone your skills as a meteorologist and further your career.
This role could be based in Central London or Singapore.
About the role's responsibilities: