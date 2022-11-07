Job summary

The Weather & Climate team sit in Trading Analytics & Insights (TA&I) within bp’s Trading & Shipping (T&S). The team is primarily responsible for providing analysis of Global Weather Patterns and how they may impact Supply and Demand dynamics across the global commodity markets; subsequently providing this information to trading and origination teams. Analysis performed by the team provides commercial value by keeping traders, originators, and management informed of underlying fundamental views that affect the markets and often helps inform policies and strategy at bp level.

Weather & Climate intelligence and insight is at the forefront of informing bp's energy transition. Our team have a focus on creating commercial value for T&S to help fund projects across the company; but also, are critical to keeping operations safe and ensuring climate science is a key consideration across the company.



Our Weather & Climate team is spread across London and Houston with a global remit. An inclusive and supportive culture, built upon collaboration within the team and with stakeholders is critical to team success. Development both as a team and as individuals will allow you to hone your skills as a meteorologist and further your career.



This role could be based in Central London or Singapore.



About the role's responsibilities:

Generate a daily view of weather forecasts for coming two weeks across key geographies for gas and power markets

Translate both the internally and externally generated weather forecasts into a clear outlook, articulating risk factors.

Alongside market strategists, develop trading recommendations based on analysis.

Work with teammates to form a view of global weather, and regularly present this to diverse audience across T&S

Forecasting weather generated renewable power generation across the continent.

Hold a view of and regularly communicate global seasonal forecasts to inform the global energy complex.

Keep up to date on research and modelling of climate variables that could impact longer term strategies.

Monitor market place for new weather products and hold relationship with external weather vendors.

Maintain relationship with colleagues in Innovations & Engineering (I&E) to provide continuous improvement in our tools and reporting.

Hold a Degree in meteorology or similar discipline

Deep interest in the weather and knowledge of global weather patterns and drivers

Skill with using global weather models and knowledge of their limitations.

Experience of European and Asian weather forecasting (South America and North America are desirable).

Excellent written and verbal communication skills; ability to engage a wide range of stakeholders.

Confident at presenting in front of a diverse audience.

Independent thinker; creative in finding alternative solutions

Can-do approach to delivering results; able to deal with conflict and field critical questioning.

Ability and desire to work in a fast-paced, dynamic trading environment.

Commercial focus and reputation for commercial delivery.

Experience working within the energy markets

Demonstrable history of continually improving technical processes, models and systems by drawing on multiple methodologies and wide networks to solve problem

Proficient with Python programming

Knowledge, with experience of European Gas and Power; and Agricultural markets specifically.

Knowledgeable about other energy commodity markets, such as carbon and oil and the impact the weather

Essential experience and job requirements:#LI-onsite