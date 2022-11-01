Meteorologist

Job summary

The Weather & Climate team sit in Trading Analytics & Insights (TA&I) within bp’s Trading & Shipping (T&S). The team is primarily responsible for providing analysis of Global Weather Patterns and how they may impact Supply and Demand dynamics across the global commodity markets; subsequently providing this information to trading and origination teams. Analysis performed by the team provides commercial value by keeping traders, originators, and management informed of underlying fundamental views that affect the markets and often helps inform policies and strategy at bp level.

What you will deliver:

Generate a daily view of weather forecasts for coming two weeks across key geographies for gas and power markets.

Translate both the internally and externally generated weather forecasts into a clear outlook, articulating risk factors.

Alongside market strategists, develop trading recommendations based on analysis.

Work with teammates to form a view of global weather, and regularly present this to diverse audience across T&S

Forecasting weather generated renewable power generation across the continent.

Hold a view of and regularly communicate global seasonal forecasts to inform the global energy complex.

Keep abreast of Hurricane forecasts before and during the season. For the interest of the energy markets as well Business Continuity.

Keep up to date on research and modelling of climate variables that could impact longer term strategies.

Monitor market place for new weather products and hold relationship with external weather vendors.

Maintain relationship with colleagues in Innovations & Engineering (I&E) to provide continuous improvement in our tools and reporting.

Essential education:

Hold a Degree in meteorology or similar field

Essential experience and job requirements:

Deep curiosity about the weather and knowledge of global weather patterns and drivers

Skill using global weather models and knowledge of their limitations.

Experience of North America and South America weather forecasting (European and Asian are desirable).

Excellent written and verbal communication skills; ability to engage a wide range of stakeholders.

Confident at presenting in front of a diverse audience.

Independent problem solver; creative in finding alternative solutions

Can-do approach to delivering results; able to deal with conflict and field critical questioning.

Ability and desire to work in fast-paced, dynamic trading environment.

Commercial focus and reputation for commercial delivery.

Experience working within the energy markets

Desirable criteria & qualifications:

Demonstrable history of continually improving technical processes, models and systems by drawing on multiple methodologies and wide networks to tackle problems

Proficient with Python programming

Knowledge, with experience of North American Gas and Power; and Agricultural markets specifically.

Knowledgeable about other energy commodity markets, such as carbon and oil and the impact the weather can have on these

You will work with:

Weather & Climate intelligence and insight is at the forefront of informing the energy transition and bp's part in that. Our team has a focus on creating commercial value to T&S to help fund projects across the company; but also, are essential to keeping operations safe and ensuring climate science is a key consideration across the company.

Our Weather & Climate team is spread across London and Houston with responsibility globally. An inclusive and supportive culture is key to the team allowing for better work/life balance. Development both as a team and as individuals will allow you to hone your skills as a meteorologist and further your career.

Why join us:

At bp, we support our people to learn and grow in a diverse and challenging environment. We believe that our team is strengthened by diversity. We are committed to fostering an inclusive environment in which everyone is respected and treated fairly.

There are many aspects of our employees’ lives that are meaningful, so we offer benefits to enable your work to fit with your life. These benefits can include flexible working options, a generous paid parental leave policy, and excellent retirement benefits, among others!

We will ensure that individuals with disabilities are provided reasonable accommodation to participate in the job application or interview process, to perform essential job functions, and to receive other benefits and privileges of employment. Please contact us to request accommodation.