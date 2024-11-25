Meteorologist

Job summary

Trading & Shipping



Supply & Trading Group



The Weather & Climate team sits in Trading Analytics & Insights (TA&I) withing bp's Supply, Trading & Shipping (ST&S). The team is primarily responsible for providing analysis of global weather patterns and how they may impact supply and demand dynamics across the global commodity markets; subsequently providing this information to trading and origination teams. Analysis performed by the team provides commercial value by keeping traders, originators, and management informed of underlying fundamental views that affect the markets and often helps inform policies and strategy at bp level.

This position is based on site at our Houston office with a hybrid work schedule.

Generate a daily view of weather forecasts for the coming two weeks across key geographies for gas and power markets.

Translate both the internally and externally generated weather forecasts into a clear outlook, articulating risk factors.

Work with Quantitative Meteorologists in R&D to expand our statistical analysis tooling and how it relates to trading strategies.

Alongside market strategists, develop trading recommendations based on analysis.

Work with teammates to form a view of global weather, and regularly present this to a diverse audience across T&S.

Forecasting weather generated renewable power generation across the continent.

Hold a view of and regularly communicate global seasonal forecasts to inform the global energy complex.

Keep abreast of hurricane forecasts before and during the season. For the interest of the energy markets as well as business continuity.

Keep up to date on research and modelling of climate variables that could impact longer term strategies.

Monitor marketplace for new weather products and hold relationship with external weather vendors.

Maintain relationship with colleagues in Technology to provide continuous improvement in our data, tools, and reporting.

Degree in meteorology or similar discipline

Deep interest in the weather and knowledge of global weather patterns and drivers

Skill using global weather models and knowledge of limitations.

Experience of North America and South America weather forecasting (Europe and Asia are desirable)

Excellent written and verbal communication skills: ability to engage a wide range of stakeholders.

Confident at presenting in front of a diverse audience.

Strong analytical, reasoning and mathematical skills.

Can-do approach to delivering results; able to deal with conflict and field critical questioning.

Ability and desire to work in fast-paced, dynamic trading environment.

Knowledge, with experience of North America gas and power; and agricultural markets specifically.

Knowledgeable about other energy commodity markets, such as carbon and oil and the impact the weather can have on these.

Commercial focus and reputation for commercial delivery.

Experience working within the energy markets.

Knowledge of numerical weather prediction, including forecast initialization

Proficient with Python programming

Experience with packages and libraries related to weather forecasting is a plus

Machine learning, especially if applied to weather forecasting

In depth knowledge of forecast verification methods

Weather & Climate intelligence and insight is at the forefront of informing bp's energy transition. Our team has a focus on creating commercial value for T&S to help fund projects across the company; but also, are critical to keeping operations safe and ensuring climate science is a key consideration across the company.

Our Weather & Climate team is spread across London and Houston with a global remit. An inclusive and supportive culture, built upon collaboration within the team and with partners is essential to team success. Development both as a team and as individuals will allow you to hone your skills as a meteorologist and further your career.

At bp, we support our people to learn and grow in a diverse and challenging environment. We believe that our team is strengthened by diversity. We are committed to fostering an inclusive environment in which everyone is respected and treated fairly.

Negligible travel should be expected with this role



Relocation may be negotiable for this role



This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



