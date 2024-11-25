Entity:Trading & Shipping
The Weather & Climate team sits in Trading Analytics & Insights (TA&I) withing bp's Supply, Trading & Shipping (ST&S). The team is primarily responsible for providing analysis of global weather patterns and how they may impact supply and demand dynamics across the global commodity markets; subsequently providing this information to trading and origination teams. Analysis performed by the team provides commercial value by keeping traders, originators, and management informed of underlying fundamental views that affect the markets and often helps inform policies and strategy at bp level.
This position is based on site at our Houston office with a hybrid work schedule.
Weather & Climate intelligence and insight is at the forefront of informing bp's energy transition. Our team has a focus on creating commercial value for T&S to help fund projects across the company; but also, are critical to keeping operations safe and ensuring climate science is a key consideration across the company.
Our Weather & Climate team is spread across London and Houston with a global remit. An inclusive and supportive culture, built upon collaboration within the team and with partners is essential to team success. Development both as a team and as individuals will allow you to hone your skills as a meteorologist and further your career.
At bp, we support our people to learn and grow in a diverse and challenging environment. We believe that our team is strengthened by diversity. We are committed to fostering an inclusive environment in which everyone is respected and treated fairly.
There are many aspects of our employees’ lives that are meaningful, so we offer benefits to enable your work to fit with your life. These benefits can include flexible working options, a generous paid parental leave policy, and excellent retirement benefits, among others!
Negligible travel should be expected with this role
Relocation may be negotiable for this role
This position is a hybrid of office/remote working
