Methods of Payment Specialist

  • Location South Africa - Johannesburg Metropolitan Municipality - Johannesburg
  • Travel required No
  • Job category Marketing Group
  • Relocation available Yes - Domestic (In country) only
  • Job type Professionals
  • Job code 146730BR
  • Experience level Intermediate
Job summary

This role sits in the bpSA’s Mobility and Convenience area and the primary responsibility of the role is to deliver payment systems that enable our business to be competitive and bring convenience and pleasant experience for our customers.

Key Accountabilities:

  • Accountable for the delivery of Mobility and Convenience payments KPIs, including volumes, profitability, customer experience and satisfaction indexes, etc.
  • Manage master acquiring agreement with banks and maximise value for bp in all payment relationships
  • Negotiate good rentals and MSFs for our dealers and bp
  • Ensure all sites are onboarded and are using the recommended payment platform
  • Manage SLAs for all technical issues relating to onsite payment systems with the bank and solution providers
  • Ensure PASA compliance (including EMV) with all our partners
  • Work collaboratively with I&E, Sales and Global Digital colleagues to introduce new payment innovations (e.g. Mobile App, Fleet payment solutions, etc)
  • Manage billing/credit process for dealers/acquiring bank
  • Work with Procurement to identify synergies with partners.
  • Management of internal and external stakeholders to ensure delivery of customer expectations, as well as handling of complex relationships
  • Forges productive and profitable relationships with departments such as the GBS, Marketing, M&C sales team, Finance, Credit I&E, etc. as well as solution providers (i.e. banks, Payment24, etc) and dealers
  • Develop clear mapping of customer journey elements and ensure underpinning activities to deliver seamless customer experience
  • Build relationship with global community within bp to learn and share best practise
  • Understand and keep abreast of payment trends and competitor activities in the country and globally and ensure that bp is positioned to take advantage of opportunities and deliver value for customers.
  • Maintain relationship with dealers (including the NEC) and serve as a link between the business and I&E by understanding the business needs and articulating those needs in the form of a technical specification to I&E.
  • Work closed with I&E to deliver solutions that will help the business to remain competitive and also to find new solution providers where needed

Education & Experience Required:

Education
  • Relevant bachelor’s degree in marketing, IT or similar
  • Technical training in IT and software development or background in acquiring at a reputable bank or an association such as Mastercard or Visa would be advantageous

Experience
  • Proven 8+ years industry experience in payment systems management
  • Experience in developing and managing a sales pipeline development
  • Thorough understanding of the fuels forecourt business industry or any other FMCG retail
  • Experience in running payments marketing campaigns

Skills & Competencies
  • Strong commercial mindset, focused on delivering value for both customers and bp
  • Negotiations and sales skills
  • Thorough knowledge of our on-site product offerings.
  • Customer value proposition and dealer value proposition development and management
  • Excellent presentation and selling skills
  • Self-motivation, follow through and closure of business deals
  • Customer focus and solution mindedness

