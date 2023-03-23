Methods of Payment Specialist

This role sits in the bpSA’s Mobility and Convenience area and the primary responsibility of the role is to deliver payment systems that enable our business to be competitive and bring convenience and pleasant experience for our customers.

Key Accountabilities:

Accountable for the delivery of Mobility and Convenience payments KPIs, including volumes, profitability, customer experience and satisfaction indexes, etc.

Manage master acquiring agreement with banks and maximise value for bp in all payment relationships

Negotiate good rentals and MSFs for our dealers and bp

Ensure all sites are onboarded and are using the recommended payment platform

Manage SLAs for all technical issues relating to onsite payment systems with the bank and solution providers

Ensure PASA compliance (including EMV) with all our partners

Work collaboratively with I&E, Sales and Global Digital colleagues to introduce new payment innovations (e.g. Mobile App, Fleet payment solutions, etc)

Manage billing/credit process for dealers/acquiring bank

Work with Procurement to identify synergies with partners.

Management of internal and external stakeholders to ensure delivery of customer expectations, as well as handling of complex relationships

Forges productive and profitable relationships with departments such as the GBS, Marketing, M&C sales team, Finance, Credit I&E, etc. as well as solution providers (i.e. banks, Payment24, etc) and dealers

Develop clear mapping of customer journey elements and ensure underpinning activities to deliver seamless customer experience

Build relationship with global community within bp to learn and share best practise

Understand and keep abreast of payment trends and competitor activities in the country and globally and ensure that bp is positioned to take advantage of opportunities and deliver value for customers.

Maintain relationship with dealers (including the NEC) and serve as a link between the business and I&E by understanding the business needs and articulating those needs in the form of a technical specification to I&E.