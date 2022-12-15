Micro Space Planner

Job summary

Provide support for the Branded Buying, Food Service, Partnership Management, and Offer Development & Sustainability teams in matters of range, space, format (ensuring the right offers are in the right locations through site clustering), and equipment.



Develop and update a suite of category planograms that our stores use to deliver the range for each area.



The successful candidate will be working within the trading team, key stakeholder interactions with Branded Buying, Food Service, Partnership Management, Supply Chain, Offer Development & Sustainability teams. Successful candidate will also be working with the Marketing and Promotional Planning teams Construction and Maintenance teams European Offer and Development Teams



This role is office based / hybrid. Working hybrid model of 60% office / stores and 40% home working.

Accountabilities:

Responsible for the development and maintenance of planograms for a number of categories. These planograms may need to be tailored to various different formats and clusters. Manage planogram changes as part of regular product change cycle (PCC) or a more extensive and wider-range review at least once per year for each category. Ensure we optimise the return on space within our stores for the products we sell using data and insights. Utilize the tools available within the JDA Intactix software to improve the accuracy, effectiveness, and efficiency of planograms production Work closely with the Category Buyers, to produce analysis and provide category insight to support ranging decisions and effective displays. Contribute to supplier meetings to maximise the use of the equipment and offer solutions to deliver the ranges. Regularly visit sites to ensure planograms are delivered compliantly, are visually impactful, easily implemented, and all products can be merchandised correctly to our customers and within Health and Safety guidelines. Maintenance and development of planograms online distribution of planograms to store, provide feedback and updates to requests from stores.

Experience working in a FMCG business

Commercial experience within a trading environment

Category management experience

Space Planning Experience would be beneficial

Strong IT systems knowledge (i.e. IKB, SAP JDA)

Teamwork

High level of numeracy and strong analytical skills

Relationship Management

Retail Standards, Policies and Procedures

A company culture where we respect our diverse and unified teams, where we are proud of our achievements and where fun and the attitude of giving back to our environment are highly valued

Possibility to join our social communities and networks

Learning opportunities and other development opportunities to craft your career path

Life and health insurance, medical care package

And many other benefits.

At bp, we provide the following environment and benefits to you:We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate based on race, religion, colour, national origin, gender, sexual orientation, age, marital status, veteran status, or disability status.We will ensure that individuals with disabilities are provided reasonable accommodation to participate in the job application or interview process, perform crucial job functions, and receive other benefits and privileges of employment.