Micro Space Planner

Job summary

Provide support for Category Leads, Food Service, Partnership Management, teams in matters of range, space, format (ensuring the right offers are in the right locations through site clustering), and equipment.

Develop and update a suite of category planograms that our stores use to deliver the range for each area.

Ensure that planograms are site specific / Site cluster and format specific.

To lead the delivery and gate keeping process for the space planning micro calendars, manging the critical path for all activities, as well as supporting the delivery of key projects within the Space planning and trading arena.

Key Accountabilities:

Responsible for the development and maintenance of planograms for a number of categories. These planograms may need to be tailored to various different formats and clusters.

Manage planogram changes as part of regular product change cycle (PCC) or a more extensive and wider-range review at least once per year for each category.

Ensure we optimise the return on space within our stores for the products we sell using data and insights.

Drive improvement of shelve productivity and take to account full availability and waste measures.

Utilize the tools available within the CKB software to improve the accuracy, effectiveness, and efficiency of planograms production.

Work closely with the Category Leads and Partner, to produce analysis and provide category insight to support ranging decisions and effective displays.

Contribute in supplier and partnership meetings to maxiise the use of the equipment and offer solutions to deliver the ranges.

Regularly visit sites to ensure planograms are delivered compliantly, are visually impactful, easily implemented, and all products can be merchandised correctly to our customers and within Health and Safety guidelines.

Design planograms’ compliance check and improvement program

Maintenance and development of planograms online - distribution of planograms to store, provide feedback and updates to requests from stores.

Create a collaborative IT and R&S planning road map with the I&E to ensure that future R&S planning IT and system requirements are captured.

Hold a strategic relationship global R&S SME to ensure that we are continuously looking for areas in which we can improve and grow our skill sets.

Education & Experience Requirements

No specific requirement for degree level education.

Practical experience in JDA software and excel are most important.

CAD or Space planning qualification e.g. BY Floor planning professional certification, Space Planning Level 3.

Basic Certification in AutoCad or similar software.

Experience using and working with the JDA Space planning software.

Experience working in a FMCG business

Commercial experience in a trading environment

High level understanding of Category management or range review processes.

Strong understanding of retail formats.

Experience working with external equipment suppliers.

Strong IT systems knowledge i.e. CKB

One team mentality

Strong verbal communication skills

Intermediate Excel skills

Strong analytical skills and ability to interpret data.

Relationship and stakeholder management

Retail business acumen

Retail and operational standards, policies and procedures

Grade HResponsible for supporting the delivery of category plans by managing price changes and pricing standards, supporting the implementation of products and promotions that drive profitability, and managing supplier and operational issues.