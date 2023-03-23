Micro Space Planner

Provide support for Category Leads, Food Service, Partnership Management, teams in matters of range, space, format (ensuring the right offers are in the right locations through site clustering), and equipment.
Develop and update a suite of category planograms that our stores use to deliver the range for each area.
Ensure that planograms are site specific / Site cluster and format specific.
To lead the delivery and gate keeping process for the space planning micro calendars, manging the critical path for all activities, as well as supporting the delivery of key projects within the Space planning and trading arena.
Key Accountabilities:
Grade HResponsible for supporting the delivery of category plans by managing price changes and pricing standards, supporting the implementation of products and promotions that drive profitability, and managing supplier and operational issues.