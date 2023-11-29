Up to 10% travel should be expected with this role

Job summary

Entity:

Customers & Products



Job Family Group:

Retail Group



Job Summary:

Responsible for supporting the development and management of the category to increase sales and earnings, through providing full commercial and administrative support services using basic analytical and technical capabilities.



Job Description:

Working within the trading team, the Micro Space Planner is responsible for providing support for the Branded Buying, Food Service, Partnership Management, and Offer Development & Sustainability teams. You will be dealing with all matters of range, space, format (ensuring the right offers are in the right locations through site clustering), and equipment. Developing and updating a suite of category planograms that our stores use to deliver the range for each area.

Key Responsibilities:

Responsible for the development and maintenance of planograms for a number of categories. These planograms may need to be tailored to various different formats and clusters.

Lead on planogram changes as part of regular product change cycle (PCC) or a more extensive and wider-range review at least once per year for each category.

Ensure we optimise the return on space within our stores for the products we sell using data and insights.

Apply the tools available within the JDA intactix software to improve the accuracy, effectiveness, and efficiency of planograms production

Work closely with the Category Buyers, to produce analysis and provide category insight to support ranging decisions and effective displays.

Contribute in supplier meetings to maximise the use of the equipment and offer solutions.

Regularly visit sites to ensure planograms are delivered compliantly, are visually impactful, easily implemented, and all products can be merchandised correctly to our customers and within Health and Safety guidelines.

Maintenance and development of planograms online

Distribution of planograms to store, providing feedback and updates to requests from stores.

Key Skills:

Experience working in a FMCG business

Commercial experience within a trading environment

Category management experience

Space Planning Experience

Strong IT systems knowledge i.e. IKB, SAP JDA

Team player

High level of numeracy

Strong analytical skills

Excellent Relationship management skills

Why Join our team?



At bp, we provide an excellent working environment and employee benefits such as an open and inclusive culture, a great work-life balance, tremendous learning and development opportunities to craft your career path, life and health insurance, medical care package and many others.



We support our people to learn and grow in a diverse and exciting environment. We believe that our team is strengthened by diversity. We are committed to crafting an inclusive environment in which everyone is respected and treated fairly.



There are many aspects of our employees’ lives that are significant, so we offer benefits to enable your work to fit with your life. These benefits can include flexible working options, collaboration spaces in a modern office environment, and others benefits.



Reinvent your career as you help our business meet the challenges of the future.

Apply now!



Travel Requirement

Up to 10% travel should be expected with this role



Relocation Assistance:

This role is not eligible for relocation



Remote Type:

This position is fully remote



Skills:

Agility core practices, Agility core practices, Agreements and negotiations, Analytical Thinking, Business Acumen, Commercial acumen, Communication, Continuous improvement, Continuous Learning, Creativity and Innovation, Customer centric thinking, Customer data knowledge, Data Analysis, Data visualization and interpretation, Decision Making, Digital Collaboration, Digital fluency, Industry knowledge and advocacy, Integrated pricing, Knowledge Sharing, Leading transformation, Negotiation planning and preparation, Offer and product knowledge, Offer execution and growth, Operational Excellence {+ 11 more}



Legal Disclaimer:

We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, socioeconomic status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with disabilities may request a reasonable accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us to request accommodations.

If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.