bp is reimagining energy for people and our planet.
Our purpose is reimagining energy for people and our planet. We want to help the world reach net zero and improve people’s lives. To help us achieve this we are transforming our convenience locations into a customer focused retail business. We will achieve success by listening and acting in the best interests of our customers. ‘Who we are’ defines what we stand for at bp. It builds on our best qualities and those things that are most important to us – our commitment to safety, to speaking up if something doesn’t seem right, compliance, care for others and working together as one integrated bp team – while putting an even greater focus on how we can take bp to the next level.
We’re looking for a Micro Space Planner to be responsible for reviewing, creating and updating planograms (and product adds and deletes) using a combination of customer data, insights and business performance indicators.
The role plays a central and critical role, insofar as assortment and product availability are concerned as also plays heavily into shelf strategy (e.g., facings and product mins), waste and loss prevention (product clearance), segmentation and module generation (e.g., ranges for customer missions), product adjacencies and conversion strategies (e.g., building incidence between food and bev).
What you can expect in the role:
A safety-first approach: Ensure personal compliance with safety, ethics and compliance policies and processes, follow procedures, and provide an exemplary display of BP’s ‘who we are’ frame.
Customer-centric, always: Ensure the customer is front of mind as part of any/all decision making. This includes building on previous, apply a ‘do-learn-do’ approach leveraging data and customer insights to increase sales and profitability.
Build deep, genuine relationships: Partner with key stakeholders (eg, category team) to ensure product placement decisions are customer focused and commercially relevant. Partner with category leads (food and merch) and the Space and Formats lead to support development of modules (planograms) in line with evolving customer trends and needs. This will require strong collaboration with all internal stakeholders and in particular, members of the Merchandise, Food and Marketing teams.
Be apart of a performance culture: Monitor and analyse performance metrics (eg, sales, margin and return on space) and work closely with internal stakeholders in order to activate timely interventions This extends to providing timely and effective solutions to deliver continuous improvement across all relevant KPI’s.
Consistent & excellence execution: Support the PCC cycle and compliance with adds and deletes process. Define and implement the range review cycle (in partnership with category team) and ensure activities/requirements are completed within specified time frames. Build planograms (and modules) in line with merchandising standards and guidelines.
What we would like to see you bring:
Tertiary qualification in Commerce, Business or related discipline
Analytic, problem solving
Builds strong ways of working between Conv Trading, Operations and other relevant stakeholders.
Strong commercial acumen.
Proven and demonstrable track record in delivery on performance improvement
Proven ability to deliver stretching targets in a high-pressure environment
Highly competent in problem solving and open thinking
Highly competent in communication and influencing
Proficiency with digital workplace tools such as MS OneNote and Teams
Why join us?
It’s crucial to us that the differences we see in the world around us are reflected in our workplace. Who you are is what counts, not where you’re from or how you live your life. At bp, we support our people to learn and grow in a diverse and challenging environment. We believe that our team is strengthened by diversity. We are committed to fostering an inclusive environment in which everyone is respected and treated fairly.
There are many aspects of our employees’ lives that are meaningful, so we offer benefits to enable your work to fit with your life. These benefits can include flexible working options, a generous paid parental leave policy, excellent retirement benefits, among others!
Please be aware that all bp ANZ employees must be Permanent Residents or Citizens of Australia or New Zealand.
Some travel may be required with this role, this is negotiable
