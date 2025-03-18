This role is eligible for relocation within country

No travel is expected with this role

Job summary

Entity:

Customers & Products



Job Family Group:

Retail Group



Job Description:

As bp transitions to an integrated energy company, we must adapt to a changing world and maintain competitive performance. bp’s customers & products (C&P) business area is setting up a business and technology centre (BTC) in Pune, India. This will support the delivery of an enhanced customer experience and drive innovation by building global capabilities at scale, using technology, and developing deep expertise. The BTC will be a core and connected part of our business, bringing together colleagues who report into their respective part of C&P, working together with other functions across bp. This is an exciting time to join bp and the customers & products BTC!

Role Overview :



The Micro Space Planner would be accountable for reviewing, crafting and updating planograms (and product additions and deletes) using a combination of customer data, insights and business performance indicators. The role is central and critical insofar as assortment and product availability are concerned and plays heavily into shelf strategy (eg, products choices, facings and product minimums). Other areas the role supports include waste and loss prevention (product clearance), segmentation (eg, ranges for different customer missions) and product adjacencies/conversion strategies (eg, building incidence between food and beverage).

Shift Timing: 5 AM to 2 PM IST

Responsibilities:

Ensure the customer is front of mind as part of any/all decision making.

Partner with key customers (eg, category team and ANZ Space and Formats lead) to ensure product placement decisions are customer focused and commercially relevant.

Building on previous, apply a ‘do-learn-do’ approach leveraging data and customer insights to improve sales and profitability

Monitor and analyse performance metrics (eg, sales, margin and return on space) and work closely with internal stakeholders in order to activate timely interventions

Provide timely and effective solutions and promote continuous improvement across all facets of the role. Support the Product Change Cycle (PCC) cycle and compliance with adds and deletes processes

Define and implement the range review cycle and ensure activities/requirements are completed within specified time frames

Build planograms (and modules) in line with merchandising standards and guidelines!

Job requirements & qualifications:

>4 years micro-space planning experience

Ability to convey information fluently, whilst interpreting and clarifying details and explaining rationale

Tight-knit collaboration with all internal customers and in particular, members of the Food & Merchandise team

Strong commercial understanding and excellent analytical/problem solving ability

Experience with Blue Yonder JDA space planning tool (or similar tools) highly desirable.

You will work with:

This role will play a part of the engine room of the ANZ business that enables delivery of the bp strategy for our customers and team. Playing a pivotal role in landing both the company and local strategies.



Travel Requirement

No travel is expected with this role



Relocation Assistance:

This role is eligible for relocation within country



Remote Type:

This position is not available for remote working



Skills:

Agility core practices, Agility core practices, Agreements and negotiations, Analytical Thinking, Commercial Acumen, Communication, Continued Learning, Continuous improvement, Creativity and Innovation, Customer centric thinking, Customer data knowledge, Data Analysis, Data visualization and interpretation, Decision Making, Digital Collaboration, Digital fluency, Industry knowledge and advocacy, Integrated pricing, Knowledge Sharing, Leading transformation, Negotiation planning and preparation, Offer and product knowledge, Offer execution and growth, Operational Excellence, Partner relationship management {+ 10 more}



Legal Disclaimer:

We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, socioeconomic status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with an accessibility need may request an adjustment/accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an adjustment/accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us.



If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.