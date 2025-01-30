Job summary

As a leading global energy company, we provide heat, light and mobility to customers worldwide. Across the bp landscape, we’re home to a range of brands across many areas of our industry. We’re investing in today’s energy system and helping build out tomorrow’s. So while we’re still in oil and gas, over the next decade we’ll become a different kind of energy company. We’re decarbonizing and diversifying our business, fundamentally transforming what we do so we can reach net zero by 2050 or sooner. We also have a strong mission to help the whole world reach net zero too – working across our industry to improve people’s lives.

It's an exciting time to join bp. Meeting the energy challenge requires many different approaches and solutions. And as part of Finance Business & Technology (FBT), you’ll be fully connected into the world of bp. You’ll play an increasingly important part within a network of like-minded colleagues partnering on strategic projects that stretch across the globe. And it starts with you. There’s a world of opportunities to build new skills, challenge yourself and grow a long-term career at bp. And no matter where you work, your role will have meaning, purpose and impact. So if you want to be part of a caring, supportive environment where you can realize your full potential, we’re with you.

bp is reinventing itself and digital capability is at the core of this vision. As an M365 Platform Engineer you are a digital expert bringing deep specialist expertise to bp. M365 Platform Engineer work on the strategic technology platforms we exploit from the market or come with deep skills in the implementation and integration of market solutions into our overall technology landscape. You will bring a broad base of Digital technical knowledge with Agile delivery and the DevOps approach at the core.

The Microsoft 365 Platform engineer role is pivotal in orchestrating the seamless execution of activities within the Microsoft 365 ecosystem. It supports the Platform Lead, overseeing team activities and ensuring alignment with strategic objectives. The responsibilities span from planning and execution to the cultivation of a robust backlog of platform items. The role drives continuous improvement, identifies and implements enhancements to streamline workflows and optimize productivity. Acting as a trusted advisor, they provide guidance to team members, fostering their growth and development. Through effective communication and collaboration, they drive the team towards success, all while maintaining a focus on delivering high-quality outcomes within established deadlines.

bp operates a discipline-based organization and M365 Platform Engineer may be deployed to work in different areas of our business over time based on your skills and experience and the business adoption of technology. With your technology specialist skills, you will bring transferable skills which will allow you to support immediate business demand, and to grow your skills over time.

You thrive in a culture of continuous improvement within teams, encouraging and empowering innovation and the delivery of changes that optimize operational efficiency and user experience. You are curious and improve your skills through continuous learning of new technologies, trends & methods, applying knowledge gained to improve bp standards and the capabilities of the Engineering Community.

You embrace a culture of change and agility, evolving continuously, adapting to our changing world. You are an effective teammate, looking beyond your own area/organizational boundaries to consider the bigger picture and/or perspective of others, while understanding cultural differences. You continually enhance your self-awareness and seek input from others on your impact and effectiveness. Well organized, you balance proactive and reactive approaches and multiple priorities to complete tasks on time. You apply judgment and common sense – you use insight and good judgment to inform actions and respond to situations as they arise.

Key Accountabilities:

Working alongside a group of Platform SMEs to maintain and optimize the M365 platform.

Support and take ownership of M365 platform related initiatives spanning different technologies (Teams, SharePoint, OneDrive etc.)

Working with an Agile attitude. In particular, the adoption of Azure DevOps (ADO) and participation in a scrum framework.

Deputize and support the Platform Lead in managing a group of Platform SMEs, providing guidance and support to team members along with fostering a collaborative and productive team environment.

Help resolve any intensified tasks raised from the platform squad members.

Support the Platform Lead with monitoring and optimizing the work carried out by the platform squad, assisting with sprint review, sprint planning and daily stand ups.

Support the facilitation of sprint planning meetings to define sprint goals, select backlog items, and assign tasks to team members.

Collaborate with partners to prioritize and refine backlog items for upcoming sprints.

Helping to maintain a healthy backlog of platform activities, ensuring that it is well-defined, prioritized, and groomed regularly. Work with partners to gather requirements and refine backlog items, as necessary.

Complete assigned backlog items during monthly sprints.

Work with other platform squad members on backlog items during monthly sprints.

Essential Experience and Education:

Bachelor's or master's degree or equivalent experience in computer science, engineering, information systems or a numerate degree

Proven experience in relevant field.

Highly proficient in M365 products such as SharePoint Online, OneDrive, Teams. The ideal candidate should not feel the need to be an SME in all areas but should have a strong expertise in SharePoint Online / Teams Voice with additional minor knowledge and experience in other related technologies.

Proficient in information management, including tools such SharePoint and OneDrive, with a keen awareness of data policies.

Understands Agile methodology, experience with working in sprints.

Capable of organizing work for his team.

Desirable Criteria:

Experience with Copilot is highly desirable.

Innovative and creative attitude and proactively seeks out opportunities to push boundaries.

Strong interpersonal skills across with the ability to talk to technical and non-technical audiences.

Strong Communications skills and a high ‘EQ’ with the ability to operate across complex business environments and partners up to senior executive level

Agile Core Practices - Understand and apply agile values and principles and core agility practices to the work of the team; including agile attitude and focus on customer, product and team to generate value.

Documentation and knowledge sharing - The systematic management of vital knowledge to bring value for the organization by capturing, sharing, developing and exploiting the collective knowledge of the organization to improve performance, support decision making and mitigate risks. The development of a supportive and collaborative knowledge sharing culture to drive the successful adoption of technology solutions for knowledge management. Providing access to informal, tacit knowledge as well as formal, documented, explicit knowledge by facilitating internal and external collaboration and communications.

Information security - The selection, design, justification, implementation and operation of controls and management strategies to maintain the security, confidentiality, integrity, availability, accountability and relevant compliance of information systems with legislation, regulation and relevant standards.

Collaboration - The ability to collaborate with teams internally and externally to drive activities that support the wider bp strategy. Collaborative leaders enable and empower others to cooperate willingly to achieve positive results. They navigate a varied network of people, inside and outside of bp, to gain insight and ideas. They co-create through collective curiosity, communities and new collaboration tools to discover possibilities so that digital transformation and high performance can thrive at pace. They focus on being customer and user centric.

Facilitation - Facilitates learning, group activities and group discussions. Uses a range of techniques to guide group sessions to appropriate and useful outcomes, in a constructive and timely manner.

At bp, we provide the following environment & benefits to you:

Different bonus opportunities based on performance, wide range of cafeteria elements

Life & health insurance, medical care package

Flexible working schedule: home office up to 2 days / week, based on team agreement

Opportunity to build up long term career path and develop your skills with wide range of learning options

Family friendly workplace e.g.: Extended parental leave, Mother-baby room

Employees’ wellbeing programs e.g.: Employee Assistance Program, Company Recognition Program

Possibility to join our social communities and networks

Chill-out and collaboration spaces in our beautiful Budapest Agora and Szeged offices e.g.: Play Zones, Office massage, Sport and music equipment

Assets like phone for private usage and company laptop are provided from the first day of employment with other equipment if requested

bp Hungary won the Most Attractive Employer 2024 Award (SSC / BSC sector) fourth time in a row at PwC's annual employer research. Come and join us!

Disclaimer: Please note that, according to Hungarian law (2012/I. 113. §), mothers or single parents caring for a child under three years of age cannot be employed in night shift positions.



