As a leading global energy company, we provide heat, light and mobility to customers worldwide. Across the bp landscape, we’re home to a range of brands across many areas of our industry. We’re investing in today’s energy system and helping build out tomorrow’s. So while we’re still in oil and gas, over the next decade we’ll become a different kind of energy company. We’re decarbonizing and diversifying our business, fundamentally transforming what we do so we can reach net zero by 2050 or sooner. We also have a strong mission to help the whole world reach net zero too – working across our industry to improve people’s lives.
It's an exciting time to join bp. Meeting the energy challenge requires many different approaches and solutions. And as part of Finance Business & Technology (FBT), you’ll be fully connected into the world of bp. You’ll play an increasingly important part within a network of like-minded colleagues partnering on strategic projects that stretch across the globe. And it starts with you. There’s a world of opportunities to build new skills, challenge yourself and grow a long-term career at bp. And no matter where you work, your role will have meaning, purpose and impact. So if you want to be part of a caring, supportive environment where you can realize your full potential, we’re with you.
bp is reinventing itself and digital capability is at the core of this vision. As an M365 Platform Engineer you are a digital expert bringing deep specialist expertise to bp. M365 Platform Engineer work on the strategic technology platforms we exploit from the market or come with deep skills in the implementation and integration of market solutions into our overall technology landscape. You will bring a broad base of Digital technical knowledge with Agile delivery and the DevOps approach at the core.
The Microsoft 365 Platform engineer role is pivotal in orchestrating the seamless execution of activities within the Microsoft 365 ecosystem. It supports the Platform Lead, overseeing team activities and ensuring alignment with strategic objectives. The responsibilities span from planning and execution to the cultivation of a robust backlog of platform items. The role drives continuous improvement, identifies and implements enhancements to streamline workflows and optimize productivity. Acting as a trusted advisor, they provide guidance to team members, fostering their growth and development. Through effective communication and collaboration, they drive the team towards success, all while maintaining a focus on delivering high-quality outcomes within established deadlines.
bp operates a discipline-based organization and M365 Platform Engineer may be deployed to work in different areas of our business over time based on your skills and experience and the business adoption of technology. With your technology specialist skills, you will bring transferable skills which will allow you to support immediate business demand, and to grow your skills over time.
You thrive in a culture of continuous improvement within teams, encouraging and empowering innovation and the delivery of changes that optimize operational efficiency and user experience. You are curious and improve your skills through continuous learning of new technologies, trends & methods, applying knowledge gained to improve bp standards and the capabilities of the Engineering Community.
You embrace a culture of change and agility, evolving continuously, adapting to our changing world. You are an effective teammate, looking beyond your own area/organizational boundaries to consider the bigger picture and/or perspective of others, while understanding cultural differences. You continually enhance your self-awareness and seek input from others on your impact and effectiveness. Well organized, you balance proactive and reactive approaches and multiple priorities to complete tasks on time. You apply judgment and common sense – you use insight and good judgment to inform actions and respond to situations as they arise.
At bp, we provide the following environment & benefits to you:
bp Hungary won the Most Attractive Employer 2024 Award (SSC / BSC sector) fourth time in a row at PwC's annual employer research. Come and join us!
Disclaimer: Please note that, according to Hungarian law (2012/I. 113. §), mothers or single parents caring for a child under three years of age cannot be employed in night shift positions.
Some travel may be required with this role, this is negotiable
Relocation may be negotiable for this role
This position is a hybrid of office/remote working
