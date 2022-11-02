Job summary

Responsible for supporting the development and execution of marketing and sales strategies, negotiating supply contracts and developing customer offers using sound supply market information, in order to improve the value proposition and capture available margin.

About us

Our purpose is to bring together people, energy and markets to power and navigate a changing world.

In a time of constant change and possibility we need new talent to pursue commercial opportunities, motivated by best-in-class insight and expertise. We’re always striving for more innovative digital solutions, sustainable outcomes, and closer collaboration across our company and beyond, and you could be part of that too. Together we continue to grow as the world’s leading energy company!



About the role

The Mid Marketer (Junior Gas Marketer) will be responsible for managing and maintaining the daily relationship with LDC’s, power generators, large industrial’s, producers, and municipal businesses. The Mid Marketer will assist and work closely with Trading and Originators in the growth of the market facing business through commodity and/or asset origination, asset management, capacity development strategies and cross commodity (Power/Natural Gas/Low Carbon) offerings with the assigned customer set. This role will be a key contributor to maximizing value for the assigned regional Trading/Origination team.



Key Accountabilities

Establish and maintain business in the assigned geographic region.

Key responsibilities include daily and monthly volume balancing, transportation optimization, reconciling and maintaining PnL and coordinating with settlements on invoicing. In co-ordination with the Origination and Marketing Team and in partnership with Asset Optimization Team, support the short- and medium-term customer strategy. With an ambition of achieving a one team regional culture, focus on building enduring value across all segments of the business (Risk/Assets/Customers). With a responsibility for value creation, ensure regular communication with the Asset Optimization and Origination/Marketing teams to facilitate the prioritization of commercial opportunities. Responsible for building a strong relationship with the enablers (i.e., Legal, Scheduling, Contracts, Settlements, Compliance, Commodity Risk, Credit) to ensure that the business is run in a safe, controlled and well understood fashion and will work in a manner to aid the enablers





Requirements

Capable of facilitating structures with power generators, LDCs, industrials, municipals, and producers.

Extensive understanding of natural gas pipelines and associated gas flows.

Ability to interact well and develop strong relationships with key decision makers at assigned customers.

Ability to build and maintain strong relationships with key internal clients such as trading, Structured Solutions & Strategic Origination, power originators, scheduling, structuring, credit, finance and legal.

Minimum of 3 years’ experience in marketing and origination or trading or related commercial activities required.

Bachelor’s degree.

Ability to understand and explain structured products.

Ability to effectively manage multiple customers and transactions with assigned customers.

Internal Candidates must have MOED certification or in process of obtaining such certification.

Why join bp

At bp, we support our people to learn and grow in a diverse and challenging environment. We believe that our team is strengthened by diversity. We are committed to fostering an inclusive environment in which everyone is respected and treated fairly.There are many aspects of our employees’ lives that are meaningful, so we offer benefits to enable your work to fit with your life. These benefits can include flexible working options, a generous paid parental leave policy, and excellent retirement benefits, among others!