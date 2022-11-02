Responsible for supporting the development and execution of marketing and sales strategies, negotiating supply contracts and developing customer offers using sound supply market information, in order to improve the value proposition and capture available margin.
About the role
The Mid Marketer (Junior Gas Marketer) will be responsible for managing and maintaining the daily relationship with LDC’s, power generators, large industrial’s, producers, and municipal businesses. The Mid Marketer will assist and work closely with Trading and Originators in the growth of the market facing business through commodity and/or asset origination, asset management, capacity development strategies and cross commodity (Power/Natural Gas/Low Carbon) offerings with the assigned customer set. This role will be a key contributor to maximizing value for the assigned regional Trading/Origination team.
Key Accountabilities
Establish and maintain business in the assigned geographic region.
Key responsibilities include daily and monthly volume balancing, transportation optimization, reconciling and maintaining PnL and coordinating with settlements on invoicing. In co-ordination with the Origination and Marketing Team and in partnership with Asset Optimization Team, support the short- and medium-term customer strategy. With an ambition of achieving a one team regional culture, focus on building enduring value across all segments of the business (Risk/Assets/Customers). With a responsibility for value creation, ensure regular communication with the Asset Optimization and Origination/Marketing teams to facilitate the prioritization of commercial opportunities. Responsible for building a strong relationship with the enablers (i.e., Legal, Scheduling, Contracts, Settlements, Compliance, Commodity Risk, Credit) to ensure that the business is run in a safe, controlled and well understood fashion and will work in a manner to aid the enablers
Requirements
