Mid-marketing is a key member of the Gas Trading & Origination (T&O) team, which is part of bp’s Gas & Power Trading America’s (GPTA) business. Gas T&O provides risk management solutions and physical markets to natural gas consumers and producers.
This is a customer facing role responsible supporting the day-to-day aspect of our Origination and Asset Optimization business. This role is also responsible for full deal lifecycle support including onboarding new clients and identifying new opportunities, pricing and transacting physical and financial natural gas, and ensuring positions and financials are accurately reflected and settled.
As a mid-marketer, you will be responsible for helping meet T&O’s performance target—initially, through deal pricing and execution, and eventually through deal origination. This includes supporting Origination efforts, developing Origination/Commercial skills, and developing subject matter expertise on the technical aspects of financial and physical natural gas.
At bp, we support our people to learn and grow in a diverse and challenging environment. We believe that our team is strengthened by diversity. We are committed to encouraging an inclusive environment in which everyone is respected and treated fairly.
There are many aspects of our employees’ lives that are meaningful, so we offer benefits to enable your work to fit with your life. These benefits can include flexible working options, a generous paid parental leave policy, and excellent retirement benefits, among others!
Negligible travel should be expected with this role
Relocation may be negotiable for this role
This position is a hybrid of office/remote working
