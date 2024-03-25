Job summary

Entity:

Trading & Shipping



Job Family Group:

Supply & Trading Group



Job Description:

Mid-marketing is a key member of the Gas Trading & Origination (T&O) team, which is part of bp’s Gas & Power Trading America’s (GPTA) business. Gas T&O provides risk management solutions and physical markets to natural gas consumers and producers.

This is a customer facing role responsible supporting the day-to-day aspect of our Origination and Asset Optimization business. This role is also responsible for full deal lifecycle support including onboarding new clients and identifying new opportunities, pricing and transacting physical and financial natural gas, and ensuring positions and financials are accurately reflected and settled.

As a mid-marketer, you will be responsible for helping meet T&O’s performance target—initially, through deal pricing and execution, and eventually through deal origination. This includes supporting Origination efforts, developing Origination/Commercial skills, and developing subject matter expertise on the technical aspects of financial and physical natural gas.

Key accountabilities:

Maintain high ethical standards: ensure all activities are handled in a compliant manner and conducted in accordance with external regulations, bp’s Code of Conduct, and T&S Operating Standards

Work with Customers, Origination, and Trading to develop new opportunities, drive performance, advance strategic efforts, and manage existing business. This includes prospecting, onboarding, contracts and credit negotiation, executing physical and financial transactions, ensuring accurate deal entry and positions, developing bp’s understanding of markets and market participants, management reporting, strategy development, participating in RFPs, customer visits and proposals, and industry functions.

Work with internal teams to manage risk, resolve issues, and provide excellent customer service. These teams include Audit, Commodity Risk, Compliance, Confirmations, Contracts, Counterparty Due Diligence, Data, Gas Operations, Innovation and Engineering, Legal, Operational Excellence, Regulatory Reporting, Settlements, Strategic Implementation and Modernization, Tax, etc.

Improve outcomes, build capabilities, solve problems: Develop tools and improve processes that support commercial efforts, simplify analysis, minimize risk, improve accuracy, and are more efficient. Cross train within the team and develop junior team members. Provide input to support larger projects including Salesforce adoption, modernization, system improvements, and ongoing Customer Experience (CX) improvements.

Essential experience:

Basic understanding of natural gas market fundamentals, market and credit risk, physical and financial trade types, trade lifecycle, bp systems, regulatory risks of the role, and some familiarity with LNG and Power markets.

3-5 years’ experience in a trading / origination environment with a track record of proactively working in a professional, safe, and compliant manner

Ability to improve team processes to simplify work, save time, and reduce risk

Ability to manage multiple tasks while providing outstanding customer service

Commercial and technical proficiency, and good mathematical skills

A strong desire to expand knowledge and responsibilities

Ability to take ownership of issues and resolve them

Ability to speak up when something is wrong

Ability to communicate clearly

Attention to detail

You will work with:

Current and prospective bp customers

Southeast Origination, Asset Optimization/Value Trading, and Gas Operations

Other commercial teams across GPTA and Trading & Shipping

Other teams across BP including Audit, Commodity Risk, Compliance, Confirmations, Contracts, Counterparty Due Diligence, Data, Innovation and Engineering, Legal, Operational Excellence, Regulatory Reporting, Settlements, Strategic Implementation and Modernization, Tax, etc.

Why join us:

At bp, we support our people to learn and grow in a diverse and challenging environment. We believe that our team is strengthened by diversity. We are committed to encouraging an inclusive environment in which everyone is respected and treated fairly.

There are many aspects of our employees’ lives that are meaningful, so we offer benefits to enable your work to fit with your life. These benefits can include flexible working options, a generous paid parental leave policy, and excellent retirement benefits, among others!



Travel Requirement

Negligible travel should be expected with this role



Relocation Assistance:

Relocation may be negotiable for this role



Remote Type:

This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



Skills:

Legal Disclaimer:

We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, socioeconomic status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with disabilities may request a reasonable accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us to request accommodations.

If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.