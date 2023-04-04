Mid-Term Planning Analyst

Responsible for supporting the development of analytics & competitor intelligence for the regional midterm plan (4 month-5yr time frame) which is critical for bp long term strategy success. Impacts identified in the mid-term plans will be rolled up through the Commercial Business Management (CBM) process with appropriate granularity. This post-holder also works closely with Refinery Optimization/Midstream/Analytics/Strategy by leading the overall integrated price-set tool ownership.
