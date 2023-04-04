Mid-Term Planning Analyst

Job summary

Responsible for supporting the development of analytics & competitor intelligence for the regional midterm plan (4 month-5yr time frame) which is critical for bp long term strategy success. Impacts identified in the mid-term plans will be rolled up through the Commercial Business Management (CBM) process with appropriate granularity. This post-holder also works closely with Refinery Optimization/Midstream/Analytics/Strategy by leading the overall integrated price-set tool ownership.

Role Synopsis

Core Accountabilities

Serve as the core interface between the different analytics departments across bp to coordinate regional analytics

Active role in collecting competitor intelligence across north America in support of regional mid-term planning

Actively participate in the development of mid-term plans for each US region which will include clear analytics recommendations for future sales demand assumptions, competitor

Key Supply work with T&S Analytics on the development of the planning price set & regional key data tracking that impacts mid-term plans

Ownership of the Integrated Price Set Tool & long-term improvement process

Lead for the yearly CBM Pricing Process & Sign-off Core

Technical Behaviors:

Supply Chain Economics

Trading Concepts

Refining Optimization

Commercial Performance Management

Experience/Educational/Travel Requirements

Bachelor’s Degree - Required

Minimum 3 years of prior experience in refinery planning/scheduling/optimization or supply and trading – Required

Strong communication skills (verbal and written) - Required

Understanding of supply chain management – Recommended

Travel – Up to 10%

Considering Joining bp?

At bp, we support our people to learn and grow in a diverse and exciting environment! We believe that our team is strengthened by diversity. bp is committed to encouraging an inclusive environment in which everyone is respected and treated fairly. There are many aspects of our employees’ lives that are meaningful, so we offer benefits to enable your work to fit with your life. These benefits can include flexible working options, a generous paid parental leave policy, excellent retirement benefits, and more!