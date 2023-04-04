Site traffic information and cookies

Mid-Term Planning Analyst

  • Location United States - Illinois - Chicago
  • Travel required Yes - up to 10%
  • Job category Strategic Planning &amp; Business Development Group
  • Relocation available No
  • Job type Professionals
  • Job code 146636BR
  • Experience level Intermediate
Job summary

Responsible for supporting the development of analytics & competitor intelligence for the regional midterm plan (4 month-5yr time frame) which is critical for bp long term strategy success. Impacts identified in the mid-term plans will be rolled up through the Commercial Business Management (CBM) process with appropriate granularity. This post-holder also works closely with Refinery Optimization/Midstream/Analytics/Strategy by leading the overall integrated price-set tool ownership.

Role Synopsis

Core Accountabilities

  • Serve as the core interface between the different analytics departments across bp to coordinate regional analytics
  • Active role in collecting competitor intelligence across north America in support of regional mid-term planning
  • Actively participate in the development of mid-term plans for each US region which will include clear analytics recommendations for future sales demand assumptions, competitor
  • Key Supply work with T&S Analytics on the development of the planning price set & regional key data tracking that impacts mid-term plans
  • Ownership of the Integrated Price Set Tool & long-term improvement process
  • Lead for the yearly CBM Pricing Process & Sign-off Core

Technical Behaviors:

  • Supply Chain Economics
  • Trading Concepts
  • Refining Optimization
  • Commercial Performance Management

Experience/Educational/Travel Requirements

  • Bachelor’s Degree - Required
  • Minimum 3 years of prior experience in refinery planning/scheduling/optimization or supply and trading – Required
  • Strong communication skills (verbal and written) - Required
  • Understanding of supply chain management – Recommended
  • Travel – Up to 10%

Considering Joining bp?

At bp, we support our people to learn and grow in a diverse and exciting environment! We believe that our team is strengthened by diversity. bp is committed to encouraging an inclusive environment in which everyone is respected and treated fairly. There are many aspects of our employees’ lives that are meaningful, so we offer benefits to enable your work to fit with your life. These benefits can include flexible working options, a generous paid parental leave policy, excellent retirement benefits, and more!

