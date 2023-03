Job summary

Location GB: London – North Colonnade or Milton Keys (flexible)



We have an exciting opportunity for a Mid Term Planning Lead to join our team in London. As part of your role, you will be responsible for Integrated Strategy Development & Execution in a supply Envelope (E.g. NWE, MED, UK).



You will also play a part in identifying, facilitating and driving strategic & midterm integrated business improvement initiatives for the respective Supply Envelope.



Role responsibilities:

To ensure delivery on this Midstream Business Improvement Plan and manage its governance processes as well as due to the integrated business set-up in Europe, the role is leading the midterm planning process for Refining (where relevant)

Lead the process for finished products demand and optimization, as well as blend component and other feed stock buys / sells and inventory optimization to maximize asset gross margin within context of maximum Group, Segment, and refinery value.·

Direct & facilitate asset trading activities that are performed on behalf of the refineries for products and feed stocks.

Manage the interface with Global Oil Traders including aligning commercial activities in the Fuels Value Chain to maximize value for BP .

Directly develop and oversee feed stock quality monitoring and assessment for the purpose of appropriately valuing against dynamic refinery constraints, ensuring key process safety envelopes and commercial qualities are reflected in how feed stock quality is monitored.·

Seek and offer input with direct influence to help balance operating risk (cost, availability/reliability) with margin opportunity.

Identify, support, and/or champion opportunities to grow commercial value or address changes in regional and global supply balances.

Ensure business development teams are involved where appropriate and line manager is aligned with established priorities for projects and initiatives to remove constraints.

Manage working capital to meet business requirements while optimizing cash flow, continue to foster improved communication with finance team, and comply with Group financial guidelines.

Integrated Strategy Development including owning business improvement plans and Growth Hopper

Envelope Supply & CBM facilitator

Support Midterm Projects/Programs

Degree Educated in Business / Science / Engineering or equivalent discipline is desirable.

Solid understanding of markets comprising the European supply chain

Knowledge of Oil and Gas sales, trading, supply activities and refining processing structure in Europe

Awareness of Oil and Gas integrated retail offer (fuels, convenience, electrification) and ability to define and recommend mid-term strategies to improve.

Good understanding of (LP based) commercial optimization and integrated optimization processes.

Understanding of performance management

Creative and strategic thinker able to challenge established ways of doing things.

Strong analytical skills and well-structured way of working and decision making.

Strong networking, interpersonal and relationship building skills.

Ability to influence and deliver sustainable change.

Strong impact and influencing skills required to shape and lead the business and inspire others.

Capable to operate in ambiguity and deliver within tight deadlines.

Action oriented and able to deal with multiple relationships effectively.

We operate a 60/40% hybrid model encompassing office, remote home working and a flexible working policy to offer that work life balance.