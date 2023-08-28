Up to 10% travel should be expected with this role

Job summary

The Mid-Term Planning Lead is responsible for ownership of midterm plans for 4 month-5yr time frame and ensures that this evolution in terms of overall growth for the specific region within the US. Impacts is rolled up into the Commercial Business Management (CBM) process with appropriate granularity. This post-holder also works closely with Refinery Optimization / Midstream / Analytics / Strategy Interface teams and Commercial Development to progress medium to long term projects & integration with all businesses across bp (Ex: H2, EV, Renewable Fuels)

Entity:

Customers & Products



Job Family Group:

Supply & Trading Group



Job Summary:

The Mid-Term Planning Lead is responsible for ownership of midterm plans for 4 month-5yr time frame and ensures that this evolution in terms of overall growth for the specific region within the US. Impacts is rolled up into the Commercial Business Management (CBM) process with appropriate granularity. This post-holder also works closely with Refinery Optimization / Midstream / Analytics / Strategy Interface teams and Commercial Development to progress medium to long term projects & integration with all businesses across bp (Ex: H2, EV, Renewable Fuels)



Job Description:

Core Accountabilities

Serve as the core interface between the Refining/Specialties, Product Solutions America, Commercial Logistics, Air bp, M&C America, and the Mid-Term Planning Team. Includes interaction with ROMs (P&O) when appropriate.

Actively participate in the development of mid-term plans for each US region which will include clear recommendations for future growth delivery and structuring alignment across key mid and long term projects.

Determine what content is required from the CBM progress for feeding into the Integrated reviews & Management business reviews, in what format, by when

Participate in any relevant “below the line” processes where optimization related initiatives are discussed throughout the CBM process

Incorporate the three refinery BIPs and C&P 3yr Roadmap into CBM, including Gross Margin growth plans, Cost Reduction plans (or appropriate elements thereof) and Commercial Review Value Delivery

Actively participate in the planning process by identifying and developing logistics and intermediate optimization opportunities between Refining sites and identifying opportunities flagging those for discussion in CBM.

Key Supply collaborate with T&S Analytics on the development of the planning price set & regional key data tracking that impacts mid-term plan

Experience and Education

Bachelor’s Degree

Minimum 3 years of prior experience in refinery planning / scheduling / optimization or supply and trading

Strong communication skills (verbal and written)

Minimum 7 years of Refining or Supply experience

Deep understanding of refinery economics

Travel – Up to 10%

Considering Joining bp?

At bp, we support our people to learn and grow in a diverse and exciting environment. We believe that our team is strengthened by diversity. bp is committed to encouraging an inclusive environment in which everyone is respected and treated fairly. There are many aspects of our employees’ lives that are meaningful, so we offer benefits to enable your work to fit with your life. These benefits can include flexible working options, a generous paid parental leave policy, excellent retirement benefits, and more!



Travel Requirement

Up to 10% travel should be expected with this role



Relocation Assistance:

This role is not eligible for relocation



Remote Type:

This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



Skills:



Legal Disclaimer:

We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with disabilities may request a reasonable accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us to request accommodations.

If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.