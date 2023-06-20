Middle East and N Africa (MENA) Regional Investigation and Learning Lead

Job summary

We are a global energy business involved in every aspect of the energy system. We are working towards delivering light, heat and mobility to millions of people, every day. We are one of the very few companies equipped to solve some of the big complex challenges that matter for the future. We have a real contribution to make to the world's ambition of a low carbon future. Join us and be part of what we can accomplish together. You can participate in our new ambition to become a net zero company by 2050 or sooner, and to help the world get to net zero.

Production & Operations



HSSE Group



Would you like to discover how our diverse, hardworking people are leading the way in making energy cleaner and better – and how you can play your part in our world-class team?

MENA Regional Investigation and Learning Lead

In this role you will:

Cover Middle East and North Africa

Lead Major Incident investigations anywhere across bp Group.

Be the first point of contact for businesses to assist with notification, investigation, and learning activities within MENA Region

Provide assurance of investigation quality and efficiency of significant incident investigations. Intervene as vital to drive consistently high-quality incident investigations.

Own and drive investigation & learning quality and capability in accountable region(s)

Facilitate and improve Learning Processes in accountable regions, including running learning forums to ensure systematic, compliant and sustainable implementation of lessons identified.

Coach, mentor, train and assess all investigators and learning leads within region to develop and maintain competencies.

Regional ownership of OMS SE 2.4 & 4.4, including associated documents and requirements

Identify insights and recommendations from incident investigations that inform entity, and where applicable wider BP, action to reduce the risk of incidents and strengthen operations.

Deliver HSE&C goals and reporting in accordance with reporting requirements and maintains a series of internal relationships regarding HSE&C matters in order to identify emerging issues, transfer relevant standard methodology and promote continuous improvement in HSE&C performance.

Embrace digital and contribute to the development of investigation processes, training resources and tools to support and improve bp incident investigation capability and simplify investigation processes.

Implement continuous improvement activities when opportunities are identified.

What will you need to be successful?

At least 15 years of experience in HSSE discipline or related

Be comfortable with Agile principles and working within agile squads.

Incident investigator experience

Organisational Learning experience and understanding

Independent thinker, able to connect with and challenge leadership.

Innovative & forward thinking



Travel Requirement

Up to 25% travel should be expected with this role



This role is not eligible for relocation



This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with disabilities may request a reasonable accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us to request accommodations.

If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.