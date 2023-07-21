Midstream Developer Engineer

Relocation may be negotiable for this role

Up to 10% travel should be expected with this role

Job summary

bpx is looking to add a highly motivated, self-starting production and systems engineer looking to tackle some of the most complex and exciting problems facing bp’s North American onshore operations. This role will require leveraging, compiling, and analyzing different data sets to generate in house solutions and/or influence market solutions to improve production operations safety and production performance through optimization and new technologies. The individual will need to bring a creative mindset to challenge existing ways of working and how data is utilized to create systems and standards used by the business.

Entity:

Production & Operations



Job Family Group:

Engineering Group



Job Summary:

Job Description:

Key Accountabilities:

Collaborate with operations teams to identify widespread issues and build data-centric solutions.

Create reporting tools that drive actions from insights.

Analyze how the business works across various assets and basins to support enterprise standards and workflows.

Utilize best practices when it comes to continuous improvement/continuous development for technical solutions.

Work with midstream operations and the IT organization as a product owner to provide full life cycle support for in house solutions.

Technical Skills:

Background in data visualization with experience in PowerBI, PI tools, or Spotfire, etc.

Strong skills in preferred data analytic codes such as Python and SQL

Background in cloud computing such as Azure or AWS preferred.

Ability to write high-quality, efficient, maintainable, testable code.

Bachelor’s degree in engineering, mathematics, economics, computer science or another quantitative discipline

Preferred soft skills:

Effective Communicator: Able to present complex problems to a wide range of audiences in a concise and accurate manner across an entire organization, ranging from upper management to field personnel. Able to communicate purpose and usage of difficult mathematical concepts and algorithms for a wide audience so that they can understand.

Growth mindset: Proven ability to quickly learn new concepts, processes, software, engineering, and mathematical ideas.

Empathetic and customer-focused when crafting products: Effective listener who builds products that solves customers’ problems, generates business value, and improves user experience.

Resilient: Ability to take care of open-ended data-related problems, and to gain valuable insights from data sets that may be initially unwieldy. Possess grit to effectively clean data sets to perform analysis and predictive analytics work.

We offer a reward and wellbeing package to enable your work to fit with your life. These can include, but not limited to, access to health, vision and dental insurance, flexible working schedule, paid time off policy, discretionary annual bonus program, long-term incentive program, and a generous 401K matching program. How much do we pay (Base)? $142,000 - $223,000



*Note that the pay range listed for this position is a good faith and reasonable estimate of the range of possible base compensation at the time of posting.



Travel Requirement

Relocation Assistance:

Remote Type:

This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



Skills:

Legal Disclaimer:

