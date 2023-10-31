This role is not eligible for relocation

Negligible travel should be expected with this role

Job summary

Entity:

Customers & Products



Job Family Group:

Strategic Planning & Business Development Group



Job Summary:

The Midstream Functional Excellence Lead will aim to build consistency and efficiency across the regional optimization footprints through data analysis and process improvements. The Excellence Lead will interface with all three North American regions as well as multiple business entities to identify analysis inefficiencies and data gaps, and then work with the partners in Product Supply Optimization(PSO) and Logistics to propose sustainable solutions. This role will be responsible for using existing data sets and creative data analytics to drive business change. They will be a partner to the Supply Coordinators and the digital Business Partners to inspire change in how we deliver our day-to-day business goals.This role will also hold a key role in the progress of the digital roadmap for PSO and Logistics, holding a commercial lead role at the digital interface. This position is based in our Chicago office.



Job Description:

Key Accountabilities:

Drive data analytics consistency across the US footprint, using creative analytics to lead change, with a specific focus on Supply Availability, Benchmarks, and integrated margin.

Drive transparency of data across the interfaces by understanding all partners and customers of Midstream data and how we can most optimally share data and insights across the interface.

Drive efficiencies through digital upscaling of data and data analytics.

Drive adoption of digital solutions and work processes across the interface.

Act as the business partner within the digital workstream for PSO/logistics.

Identify compromised data and drive changes to create sustainability.

Support the Supply Coordinators & Negotiators, providing ad hoc data analytics for both short and long term optimization efforts.

Understand the structure, flow, and utilization of Midstream and drive transparent and consistent use of that data across the interface.

Understand business in order to provide digital support of internal digital tools directly or indirectly.

Essential Education and Experience:

Bachelor's Degree or Equivalent Experience

Ability to learn business through its data and processes

Ability to prioritize competing priorities

Proven ability to build networks to enhance effectiveness and share knowledge across interfaces.

Ability to communicate digital ideas and opportunities across interface, including value drivers.

Understanding of supply optimization, trading, and fuels marketing.

Understanding of petroleum refining and production.

Strong tactical and strategic thinking skills.

Considering Joining bp?

At bp, we support our people to learn and grow in a diverse and exciting environment. We believe that our team is strengthened by diversity. bp is committed to encouraging an inclusive environment in which everyone is respected and treated fairly. There are many aspects of our employees’ lives that are meaningful, so we offer benefits to enable your work to fit with your life. These benefits can include flexible working options, a generous paid parental leave policy, excellent retirement benefits, and more!



Travel Requirement

Negligible travel should be expected with this role



Relocation Assistance:

This role is not eligible for relocation



Remote Type:

This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



Skills:



Legal Disclaimer:

We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, socioeconomic status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with disabilities may request a reasonable accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us to request accommodations.

If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.