Midstream HSE Manager

Job summary

Entity:

Customers & Products



Job Family Group:

Retail Group



Job Description:

The Midstream HSSE Manager role promotes Health, Safety, Security and Environment (HSSE) in both strategic planning, decision making and implementation of actions to prevent accidents, harm to people or damage to the environment, minimise risk of loss and liability claims, for the Midstream organization, including activities in shipping, marine operations and the supply and movement of the hydrocarbon molecule within the jurisdiction of South Africa

Job Responsibilities

Live the bp’s safety leadership principles and behave consistently with the bp’s Who We are beliefs; Live our Purpose, Play to Win, and Care for Others.

The Midstream HSSE Manager role provides centre of expertise and knowledge on environmental, health and safety management within Midstream organisation by providing support across business and giving assurance that people and assets are protected against unsafe operations.

Shape/influence HSSE strategy by developing initiatives that would contribute significantly improve HSSE performance within Midstream.

To assess, evaluate, advise, and implement compliance to bp HSSE policies, procedures, and standards - specifically Driving Safety Standard, Integrity Management, Self-Verification, Human Factors, Continuity and Crisis Management, Control of Works and Management of change

Define and implement the Self-Verification (SV) and other strategic HSE objectives and programs for the Midstream organisation.

To remain abreast of, evaluate, and ensure compliance with statutory and local legislation and regulation at terminals, depots and other facilities we operate or have influence over.

The incumbent will use both internal and external audits to seek assurance that HSSE elements are being complied with.

Supervise the Midstream HSSE data and reports going into IRIS and ensure that they are both complete and of the required standard to meet group requirements.

Analysing HSE incidents and identifying trends. These trends will be the basis for identifying key focus areas.

Support the Logistics’ Road Transport Contractors Performance Evaluation Team when required.

Education and Experience

Degree in Engineering or related Health, Safety, Security and Environment qualification or significant relevant experience.

A proven ability in HSSE related roles in the Petroleum Industry involving business and HSSE accountabilities.

Experience in both Logistics, Sales, Supply operations environment will be an added advantage.

Strong safety and operational risk management skills - driving safe, reliable, and efficient operations.

Deep understanding of logistics and/or supply chain operations and contract management.

Knowledge of statutory environment as it applies to supply chain and logistics operations.•Well-developed influencing and communication skills with the ability to inspire and motivate others

Remote Type:

This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



Skills:

