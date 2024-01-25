Midstream Manager Biofuels Value Chain North-West Europe (m/f/d) fulltime or part-time

Job summary

Customers & Products



Supply & Trading Group



We are looking for a motivated and experiencedMidstream Manager Biofuels Value Chain North-West Europe (m/f/d) fulltime or part-timeAt bp, we have only one thing on our minds: the energy of tomorrow. We want to reimagine energy so that we achieve net zero by 2050 at the latest. To achieve this, we are rethinking energy and relying on the expertise and passion of our 66,000 employees worldwide, 4,000 of them in Germany. Every day, with the products and services of our bp, Aral and Castrol brands, they ensure energy and mobility for millions of people - today and in the future.How you can help shape the future:This is a unique opportunity to join one of the most established and high-growth companies. You will play a pivotal role in expanding our commercial footprint and advancing our mission.You will lead the Biofuels Value Chain (BVC) North West Europe (NWE) Team. This role will optimize and deliver bp’s Renewable Energy Directive (RED) compliance within new countries and is accountable for all biofuels related items as well as for the optimization of additional compliance options (e.g. tickets).You will be responsible for the development of a quota fulfilment strategy, in coordination with the biofuels trading & shipping teams to ensure PnL delivery. This role will also ensure agile work principles are being deployed and will lead the transition of the business in line with bp´s net zero aspirations and strategy.Join us if you want to participate in the energy transition as well as work and grow in an entrepreneurial environment with a reputable brand.



Your new area of responsibility - challenging and future-oriented

Make commercial decisions and optimise all sourcing of biofuels components

Accountable for all regional and x-border biofuels planning activities, overseeing the biofuels balances, working out biofuels demand forecast, delivery of an optimised supply plan for the execution of Supply Ops and manage sufficient physical supply to the refining system in alignment with Refining Supply

Supply and steering of own biofuels blending activities and optimize these activities with the Commercial Coordination Team, Senior Supply Coordinators and Refining

Coordinate all x-border sourcing activities and manage and drive the optimisation for bp on a European level via managing and strengthening the interface with t&s

Involved in all negotiations either directly or via t&s / Supply NWE

Accountable to develop and deliver a meaningful and simplified performance management of all sourcing and blending activities. Deliver all market and commercial analyses, including longer term market assumptions over the next 3-9 months and provide context over the next 30 months

Accountable to drive and represent all short to midterm advocacy activities, interface with i&e and to recommend projects short & midterm

Ensure and short-term coordination of low carbon fuel development options, including short and long-term initiatives based on biofuels or CO2 tickets

Your qualification profile - profound and passionate

Master’s degree in Business Administration or engineering degree with commercial experience

Very good understanding of international oil markets, risks and volatility with a minimum 7 years relevant experience in the energy sector

Experience in biofuels, supply and refining and profound knowledge of supply NWE infrastructure, product qualities and respective parameter and biofuels blending, interlinkages with refinery production and legislative context across Europe

Excellent skills and experience in handling external counterparties and in negotiation, ability to make decisions and convince others as well as strong performance and customer / partnership focus

Commercial drive, excellent knowledge of commercial decision making and high ability to understand commercial company data

Strong ability to communicate, high ability to understand complex content and to synthesize and focus

High level of commitment and high ability to strategically assess new situations

Managing change in a very positive way

German, English

Work-life balance and what else speaks for us:

Flexible, hybrid and family-friendly working and programs to improve work-life balance

Very attractive basic remuneration plus bonus payment, participation in the share program possible, parental allowance as a one-off payment, extra bonuses for special achievements, attractive company pension scheme, regular salary review, group accident insurance, relocation allowance in special cases, job bike, subsidised meals and more

Job sharing and part-time work

Career and development opportunities as well as extensive internal and external subsidised training opportunities

Structured onboarding programs and buddy support

Match funding; bp doubles donations made by employees to charitable organisations and rewards voluntary time commitment

Employees can offset their personal carbon footprint; bp doubles this amount

We operate a 60% office, 40% home flexible working policy i.e., we rock a hybrid model and offer the best of both worlds.

We are committed to equality, diversity and the compatibility of work life balance People with a disability are given priority in employment if they are suitable.

#lifeatbp



Up to 10% travel should be expected with this role



This role is not eligible for relocation



This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



