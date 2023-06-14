Relocation may be negotiable for this role

Responsible for exploring and developing new business opportunities, managing the successful development of offers, building strong and effective relationships with appropriate partner/supplier contacts and project managing specific elements of strategic projects, whilst exercising a sound combination of commercial and technical rigor to help achieve BP's growth objectives.

Production & Operations



Strategic Planning & Business Development Group



The Midstream & Marketing Strategic Advisor supports commercial activities within the Permian, Eagle Ford, and Haynesville basins for various midstream, downstream and commercial arrangements including (i) natural gas gathering, treating, compression, processing, and transportation; (ii) crude gathering, stabilization, storage, terminaling, intra-basin transportation, long haul transportation and buy/sell structures; (iii) natural gas liquids transportation, storage and buy/sell structures; (iv) produced water gathering, trucking, and disposal; and (v) renewable power generation and carbon capture. The Midstream & Marketing Strategic Advisor reports to the Head of Midstream & Marketing. This position will require the individual to have excellent communication skills and be able to provide leadership and commercial acumen that enhances business results and drives performance.

Ensure export availability for all oil, gas and NGLs for all production, both BP operated and non-operated properties, with a keen focus on value generation

This role will be responsible for managing and developing the commercial electrification strategy across all basins. Scope will include managing electricity costs, commercializing renewable energy projects, developing business cases for backup power solutions, securing renewable energy credits, and working closely with Dev/Ops teams to effectively plan

Develop oil and gas export strategy for new developments, prepare economics, negotiate relevant agreements including, but not limited to gathering, transportation, interconnect, processing, stabilization, storage and disposal agreements.Interface and manage relationships with various internal stakeholders including finance, legal, tax, land, operations, and development

Build and maintain relationships with third party gathering, treating, processing and disposal companies

Represent business with BP Energy Trading teams

Support the business unit in managing midstream service costs (gathering, processing, oil hauling, water disposal etc.) in support of the business objectivesWork jointly with Midstream Analyst to prepare netback realizations for planning cycles, analyze and improve realized prices, evaluate midstream cost trends, and improve midstream cost structure

Manage the natural gas balancing process with BP IST to deliver targeted production in line with commercial obligations

Assure contracted midstream service through vigorous production deferral management program

University Degree in Finance, Engineering, Mathematics, or Business Administration from an accredited university or equivalent.

MBA is a plus

8+ years of previous experience in Midstream or Marketing roles

Strategic understanding of midstream asset transactions

Strong negotiation and research skills

Advanced Excel skills with high level of proficiency in financial modeling

Must have thorough knowledge of US onshore upstream and midstream businesses (LA and TX preferred)

Ability to effectively interface, influence and build alignment with individuals, multi-discipline teams throughout all levels in the organization

Highly effective communication and people skills; ability to develop and use informal networks

Demonstrate ability to achieve high performance goals and meet deadlines in fast paced environment

We offer a reward and wellbeing package to enable your work to fit with your life. These can include, but not limited to, access to health, vision and dental insurance, flexible working schedule, paid time off policy, discretionary annual bonus program, long-term incentive program, and a generous 401K matching program. How much do we pay (Base)? $133,000 - $221,000

*Note that the pay range listed for this position is a good faith and reasonable estimate of the range of possible base compensation at the time of posting.



Up to 25% travel should be expected with this role



Relocation may be negotiable for this role



This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with disabilities may request a reasonable accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us to request accommodations.

If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.