Midstream Operations Manager

Job summary

.

At bp, our new business model is simple: integrating energy systems, partnering with countries, cities, and industries, and driving digital innovation. There’s never been a more interesting or exciting time to enter the energy industry, our customers are the heart of everything we do, and this role will play a key role in meeting their requirements.



Due to an internal move, we are now looking for a Operations Manager to join our Midstream team.



This exciting role will be accountable for the safe, compliant, reliable and optimised operations of all ground fuels and aviation products in ANZ, and ensures application of bp HSSE standards and principle



You will be an accomplished leader, managing a team on both side of the Tasman and ensuring agile work practices are being deployed to ensure sufficient resourcing of activities in ANZ.



Some of your accountabilities will include:

Lead the Midstream operations discipline in ANZ, across 35 terminals across Australia and New Zealand

Chair supply incident management teams and BST’s, and lead the management of supply disruption

Lead transformations of the operations function in response to structural changes to the ANZ business model

Own the primary transport budget, including minimisation of demurrage and tracking of relevant KPI’s

Accountable to manage, track and maximise value from third party supply contracts

Lead new activity integration within existing supply and back office processes, including transition of activity to shared services

Hold external operational relationships with port authorities and Operations Managers at OOC’s, and act as internal and external operations senior representative

Deep experience in operational areas, ideally in oils or other corrosive materials

Strong team player who can maintain effective relationships across a broad spectrum even during times of uncertainty, time pressure etc. Promotes open and effective communication

Performance bias with ability to overcome obstacles to deliver outstanding results

Understanding of refinery product supply chains including trading, shipping and terminal operations

Experience in operational businesses. Strong understanding of supply chain operations and optimisation is desirable

Understanding of product quality considerations and risk management

Sit on our local Midstream leadership

Excellent work-life balance & hybrid working arrangements

Generous salary package including annual bonus program

12% superannuation

Share options, and fuel discounts

Collaborative environment that celebrates achievements, diversity, and culture

Up to 18 weeks paid parental leave/4 weeks paid partner leave

Career development and mentoring programs

Collaborative team with a safety-first approach

About youWhat's in it for you?Please be aware that all bp ANZ employees must be Permanent Residents or Citizens of Australia or New Zealand