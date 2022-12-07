Site traffic information and cookies

  1. Home
  2. Careers
  3. Jobs at bp
  4. Midstream Operations Manager

Midstream Operations Manager

Midstream Operations Manager

  • Location Australia - Victoria - Melbourne
  • Travel required No
  • Job category Supply &amp; Trading Group
  • Relocation available No
  • Job type Professionals
  • Job code 143175BR
  • Experience level Senior
Job summary

At bp, our new business model is simple: integrating energy systems, partnering with countries, cities, and industries, and driving digital innovation. There’s never been a more interesting or exciting time to enter the energy industry, our customers are the heart of everything we do, and this role will play a key role in meeting their requirements.

Due to an internal move, we are now looking for a Operations Manager to join our Midstream team.

This exciting role will be accountable for the safe, compliant, reliable and optimised operations of all ground fuels and aviation products in ANZ, and ensures application of bp HSSE standards and principle

You will be an accomplished leader, managing a team on both side of the Tasman and ensuring agile work practices are being deployed to ensure sufficient resourcing of activities in ANZ.

Some of your accountabilities will include:

  • Lead the Midstream operations discipline in ANZ, across 35 terminals across Australia and New Zealand
  • Chair supply incident management teams and BST’s, and lead the management of supply disruption
  • Lead transformations of the operations function in response to structural changes to the ANZ business model
  • Own the primary transport budget, including minimisation of demurrage and tracking of relevant KPI’s
  • Accountable to manage, track and maximise value from third party supply contracts
  • Lead new activity integration within existing supply and back office processes, including transition of activity to shared services
  • Hold external operational relationships with port authorities and Operations Managers at OOC’s, and act as internal and external operations senior representative

About you
  • Deep experience in operational areas, ideally in oils or other corrosive materials
  • Strong team player who can maintain effective relationships across a broad spectrum even during times of uncertainty, time pressure etc. Promotes open and effective communication
  • Performance bias with ability to overcome obstacles to deliver outstanding results
  • Understanding of refinery product supply chains including trading, shipping and terminal operations
  • Experience in operational businesses. Strong understanding of supply chain operations and optimisation is desirable
  • Understanding of product quality considerations and risk management

What's in it for you?
  • Sit on our local Midstream leadership
  • Excellent work-life balance & hybrid working arrangements
  • Generous salary package including annual bonus program
  • 12% superannuation
  • Share options, and fuel discounts
  • Collaborative environment that celebrates achievements, diversity, and culture
  • Up to 18 weeks paid parental leave/4 weeks paid partner leave
  • Career development and mentoring programs
  • Collaborative team with a safety-first approach


Please be aware that all bp ANZ employees must be Permanent Residents or Citizens of Australia or New Zealand







