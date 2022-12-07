Midstream Operations Manager

.
At bp, our new business model is simple: integrating energy systems, partnering with countries, cities, and industries, and driving digital innovation. There’s never been a more interesting or exciting time to enter the energy industry, our customers are the heart of everything we do, and this role will play a key role in meeting their requirements.
Due to an internal move, we are now looking for a Operations Manager to join our Midstream team.
This exciting role will be accountable for the safe, compliant, reliable and optimised operations of all ground fuels and aviation products in ANZ, and ensures application of bp HSSE standards and principle
You will be an accomplished leader, managing a team on both side of the Tasman and ensuring agile work practices are being deployed to ensure sufficient resourcing of activities in ANZ.
Some of your accountabilities will include: