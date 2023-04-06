Midstream Products Commercial Analyst

As part of the Midstream Products Solutions Americas team, the Commercial Analyst will be responsible for supporting the planning, measuring, and optimization of our products supply chain. They will be responsible for key activities that will support the business in meeting supply availability targets, improving the customer experience, and maximizing commercial value. The commercial analyst will also interface with supply coordinators, operators, demand analysts, and negotiators to evaluate and implement our Midstream strategies.
