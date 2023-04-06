Site traffic information and cookies

We use cookies to collect and analyse information on our site's performance and to enable the site to function. Cookies also allow us and our partners to show you relevant ads when you visit our site and other 3rd party websites, including social networks. You can choose to allow all cookies by clicking ‘Allow all’ or manage them individually by clicking ‘Manage cookie preferences,’ where you will also find more information.

Manage cookie preferences

  1. Home
  2. Careers
  3. Jobs at bp
  4. Midstream Products Commercial Analyst

Midstream Products Commercial Analyst

Midstream Products Commercial Analyst

  • Location United States - Illinois - Chicago
  • Travel required Yes - up to 10%
  • Job category Supply &amp; Trading Group
  • Relocation available No
  • Job type Professionals
  • Job code 145786BR
  • Experience level Intermediate
Apply Search all jobs at bp

Job summary

As part of the Midstream Products Solutions Americas team, the Commercial Analyst will be responsible for supporting the planning, measuring, and optimization of our products supply chain. They will be responsible for key activities that will support the business in meeting supply availability targets, improving the customer experience, and maximizing commercial value. The commercial analyst will also interface with supply coordinators, operators, demand analysts, and negotiators to evaluate and implement our Midstream strategies.

Role Synopsis: As part of the Midstream Products Solutions Americas team, the Commercial Analyst will be responsible for supporting the planning, measuring, and optimization of our products supply chain. They will be responsible for key activities that will support the business in meeting supply availability targets, improving the customer experience, and enhancing commercial value. The commercial analyst will also talk to supply coordinators, operators, demand analysts, and negotiators to evaluate and implement our Midstream strategies.

Core Accountabilities

  • Coordinate colonial spur pipeline nominations across operations and trading; documenting allocation history; and supporting the optimization across gasoline, diesel, and jet fuel to ensure we minimize deficiency payments and build strategic line space.
  • Analyze East/Gulf Coast products terminal utilization related activities to determine terminal constraints
  • Own volume clearance approval process for new demand bids in the East/Gulf Coast
  • Support the analysis of B2B integrated performance drivers
  • Coordinate planned and unplanned terminal transitions to ensure appropriate plans are in place to mitigate product outages
  • Support strategy work with modelling and defining logistics/business constraints
  • Perform analysis and ad-hoc requests for demand and supply optimization teams to assist in decision making
  • Primary back-fill for the Demand Allocation and Channel of Trade Optimization Analyst

Core Behaviors:

  • Safety
  • Respect
  • Excellence
  • Courage
  • One Team

Leadership Behaviors:

  • Live our Purpose
  • Playing to Win
  • Care for Others
  • Strong communication skills (verbal and written) - Required
  • Bachelor’s Degree – Recommended
  • Understanding of supply chain management – Recommended
  • Data Science experience – Recommended
  • Travel – Up to 10%

Considering Joining bp?

At bp, we support our people to learn and grow in a diverse and exciting environment! We believe that our team is strengthened by diversity. bp is committed to encouraging an inclusive environment in which everyone is respected and treated fairly. There are many aspects of our employees’ lives that are meaningful, so we offer benefits to enable your work to fit with your life. These benefits can include flexible working options, a generous paid parental leave policy, excellent retirement benefits, and more!

Apply Search all jobs at bp