Midstream Products Commercial Analyst

Job summary

As part of the Midstream Products Solutions Americas team, the Commercial Analyst will be responsible for supporting the planning, measuring, and optimization of our products supply chain. They will be responsible for key activities that will support the business in meeting supply availability targets, improving the customer experience, and maximizing commercial value. The commercial analyst will also interface with supply coordinators, operators, demand analysts, and negotiators to evaluate and implement our Midstream strategies.

Core Accountabilities

Coordinate colonial spur pipeline nominations across operations and trading; documenting allocation history; and supporting the optimization across gasoline, diesel, and jet fuel to ensure we minimize deficiency payments and build strategic line space.

Analyze East/Gulf Coast products terminal utilization related activities to determine terminal constraints

Own volume clearance approval process for new demand bids in the East/Gulf Coast

Support the analysis of B2B integrated performance drivers

Coordinate planned and unplanned terminal transitions to ensure appropriate plans are in place to mitigate product outages

Support strategy work with modelling and defining logistics/business constraints

Perform analysis and ad-hoc requests for demand and supply optimization teams to assist in decision making

Primary back-fill for the Demand Allocation and Channel of Trade Optimization Analyst

Core Behaviors:

Safety

Respect

Excellence

Courage

One Team

Leadership Behaviors:

Live our Purpose

Playing to Win

Care for Others

Strong communication skills (verbal and written) - Required

Bachelor’s Degree – Recommended

Understanding of supply chain management – Recommended

Data Science experience – Recommended

Travel – Up to 10%

