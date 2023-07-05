Midstream Products Optimization Senior Manager - East/Gulf Coast

Up to 25% travel should be expected with this role

Job summary

The Midstream Products Optimization Senior Manager is responsible for the strategy, commercial delivery, operations and business development of all aspects of refined products supply and logistics in the integrated East/Gulf Coast supply envelope. Lead the transition of the midstream business in line with bp ́s net zero aspirations and strategy to deliver integrated value across our value chain.

Entity:

Customers & Products



Job Family Group:

Supply & Trading Group



Job Summary:

Job Description:

Key Accountabilities

Internally, the position is the senior leader and overall integrator for East/Gulf Coast products supply, ensuring strategic and operational alignment and group value maximization across all interfaces, including refining, M&C, T&S, USPL, and Aviation

Externally, the position actively handles and develops strategic senior-level relationships with key suppliers, customers, and logistics providers supporting operational and growth activities. Act as escalation point in counterparty relationships supporting supply operations and strategic investments

Develop and implement East/Gulf Coast people plan, including capability building & organizational effectiveness, talent development & performance management, D&I and engagement & recognition. Identify and drive talent development opportunities with midstream peers

Manage and drive delivery of P&L for the East/Gulf Coast integrated book, ensuring delivery of agreed business performance targets & investments within agreed financial framework. Embed cross-regional takeaways and alignments from global functional excellence team and midstream peers

Work closely with the biofuels and low carbon teams for compliance and optimization opportunities

Develop and implement East/Gulf Coast supply envelope integrated margin strategies (strategic BIP) in alignment with bp group priorities and key interface partners to deliver advantaged and reliable supply and strategic midstream & logistic investments in support of longer-term growth.

Deliver and monetize strategic growth projects

Drive, own and implement the supply modernization and transformation strategy derived from ambitions and strategy

Inform relevant advocacy agendas

Continuously build and develop East/Gulf Coast midstream operational and business development capabilities to efficiently optimize integrated margin while continuing to deliver material midstream growth

Lead the Midstream change agenda through and following the OneStream implementation

Develop and drive use of digital tools

Promote cultural shift to an agile organization

Provide functional leadership to the supply optimization field

Coordinate efforts to manage biofuels regulations and other state regulatory changes. Overall business accountability in North America: East/Gulf Coast supply envelopes, 2 FTE, ~300kbd of products optimization, $150m+ / yr integrated margin

Education

Bachelor’s degree in business, science, or engineering

Essential Experience

12+ years’ experience in Midstream / Supply & Optimization, Trading, commercial delivery experience across multiple markets or bp businesses preferred

Successful delivery track record in large scale operations and/or complex business teams.

Demonstrated delivery of improved margin and increased business profitability through leadership of an integrated value chain or end to end business.

Demonstrated success in organizational integration and alignment, handling multiple interfaces and improving business performance through eliminating complexity and duplication.

Successfully applied marketing supply concepts and interdependencies over a sustained, long term, period.

Detailed knowledge of BP and competitor economics and can identify new marketing supply opportunities and redesign a supply envelope and customer offers in terms of pricing, contracts, volumes, etc.

Ability to communicate complex ideas to a diverse set of customers.

Strong internal and external relationships and/or track record of considering competitive dynamics and third party negotiations

Strong influencing and team building skills, with an ability to build consensus and engagement with key customers at all levels and across organizational boundaries

Ability to work under pressure with strong focus on performance delivery; results oriented.

Embraces and actively incorporates bp’s values and behaviors of safety, respect, excellence, courage and one team, into daily performance and execution.

Skills & Competencies

Strong collaborative OneTeam approach with relentless drive to increase the integrated bp value

Able to optimize supply sources, logistics and inventory to meet demand and maximize gross margin.

Strong sense of urgency – able to respond in the event of supply disruptions with re-optimized plan recommendations

Communicates and exchanges ideas freely with traders.

Drives strategy development and execution

Third party contract negotiations

Demonstrates ability to identify commercial options to improve performance

Good understanding of product quality control, the oversight of product quality and bp quality assurance process.

Assesses operation risks and commercial risks in daily operational decisions, business development projects and when choosing between alternative options.

Travel Requirement

Relocation Assistance:

Relocation may be negotiable for this role



Remote Type:

This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



Skills:

Commercial acumen, Commercial Business Development, Communication, Competitor intelligence, Customer promise execution, Developing and implementing strategy, Influencing, Inventory Management, Negotiating, Optimization, Problem Solving, Shipping/transport, Supply chain management, Trade discipline and compliance, Trading and scheduling operations, Trading Fundamentals, Sentiment and Trends, Trading knowledge, Voyage operations



