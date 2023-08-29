Midstream SA Finance Manager

Job summary

Be part of the transformation By 2025, we aim to be a different kind of energy company, one that continuously puts convenience at the forefront of how people live. Because we are led by our purpose to reimagine how we can improve people lives, we will listen and work with others on our transformation journey to redefine convenience, expand our footprint and develop distinctive non-fuel offerings. With over 500 outlets, we impact the lives of millions of South Africans everyday providing solutions to start and end your day. We’re leading innovation through partnerships beyond fuel creating new experiences and opportunities. We remain invested in South Africa, and we invite you to be part of this journey - a path of self-discovery, growth, and transformation. It's one that requires creativity, purpose, and energy. It's a journey that will take you through different phases of your life, each with opportunities to fuel a new future in retail and convenience. Customers & Products as a business is dedicated to growing our customer business by delivering excellent products and services. To achieve this aim the business will need excellent business partners working efficiently in new and innovative ways across the entity both in support of growing/sustaining the core businesses and in delivering new business models for the future. The Customers & Products (C&P) finance team has restructured quite substantively and is supporting business ambitions in the following ways: 1.Deploying financial capability aligned with business demand and structure. The C&P Finance Tier 3 design has a single point of accountability on entity leadership teams to ensure effective partnering and appropriate controls and compliance across the C&P businesses as well as securing clear alignment related to business aims and ambitions. 2.Centralising the finance teams in support of Customers and Products enables the function to restructure, standardize and remove duplication and drive value through digital initiatives.

Entity:

Finance



Job Family Group:

Finance Group



Job Summary:

Job Description:

Key Accountabilities:

Has overall responsibility for the business facing finance activity relating to the Midstream SA and Refining SA Business

Is a key member of the Midstream SA and Refining SA LT with responsibility for the business facing finance activity and driving performance interventions within the business to ensure delivery of the in-year and 5-year plan, drawing upon the Planning and Performance Management (PPM) organisation as required

Supports the Head of Midstream and Head of Refining in the execution of the Midstream SA and Refining SA strategic agenda and formulation of the Midstream SA and Refining SA strategy

Accountable for the delivery of the in year and 5 year plan process for Midstream SA and Refining SA

Works closely with the M&C Business Partner to ensure integrated planning and optimisation across the fuels value chain.

Ensures the integrity of investment proposals and provide investment advice as well as Commercial and Financial support for the Midstream SA and Refining SA businesses.

Job Holder Requirements:

ESSENTIAL EDUCATION

A Bachelor's degree is required - preferably in Finance, Business, or Accounting

ESSENTIAL EXPERIENCE AND JOB REQUIREMENTS

Excellent communication, interpersonal and relationship management skills to enable effective collaboration and ability to influence people at all levels of the organisation

Strong numerical and analytic skills, business acumen and understanding of business drivers.

Ability to derive and clearly present conclusions and recommendations from incomplete data.

DESIREABLE CRITERIA

Minimum 5 years finance experience

Agile training and a working understanding of Agile techniques including Scrum and Kanban

Self-starter with an ability to manage multiple priorities and work independently with limited guidance

Fuels Value Chain or related business experiences are preferred



Travel Requirement

No travel is expected with this role



Relocation Assistance:

This role is not eligible for relocation



Remote Type:

This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



Skills:



Legal Disclaimer:

We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with disabilities may request a reasonable accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us to request accommodations.

If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.