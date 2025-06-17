Job summary

Entity:

Production & Operations



Job Family Group:

Operations Group



Job Description:

About bpx

bpx energy, a major oil and gas producer in the United States, leverages its expertise in unconventional gas, including shale, to deliver hydrocarbon production and technical knowledge worldwide. With operations in Texas and Louisiana, our US onshore business has become both a premier oil and gas producer and a leader in reducing methane emissions. As part of BP, a global industry leader, we foster a high-energy, high-intensity environment built on accountability, collegiality, and empowerment.

Job description:

The Midstream Scheduler is accountable for preparing and delivering daily Gas nominations and monthly liquid. The Scheduler drives to minimize imbalance charges, improve asset operations, and ensure accurate and consistent nominations. This position is office based and will support the Midstream Commercial group.

Key Accountabilities:

Leads and supports daily nomination process for gas and monthly nomination process for liquids – including maintain excel macro sheets. Support scheduling needs for unique projects.

Monitors Shipper imbalances and coordinates with Shippers to keep imbalance below penalty thresholds.

Coordinate and prepare monthly commercial and scheduling data package for hand off to 3rd party volume allocation company.

Daily pull of records and statements from various stakeholders to ensure accurate imbalance tracking and model upkeep. Assist with tracking and preparation of monthly reconciliations of Shipper and system level data.

Provide midstream commercial support to internal accounting, measurement and allocation teams.

Supports commercial group on various business development and commercial projects including nomination / scheduling setup for new Shippers.

Essential Experience and Education:

University Degree in Accounting, Finance or similar from an accredited university or equivalent.

3 to 5 years’ experience in oil and gas scheduling or finance and accounting experience. Background or experience in oil and gas is preferred

Knowledge of gas and condensate nomination and allocations procedures

Exposure or familiarity with gathering, processing, and transportation contracts

Requires self-starter who is comfortable communicating and solving problems outside area of expertise

Able to manage multidisciplinary work and effectively communicate with stakeholders within the organization

Proficient in computer usage including Microsoft Office Suite

Experience with SAP/PI/VBA is a plus

Salary and Benefits:

We offer a reward and wellbeing package to enable your work to fit with your life. These can include, but not limited to, access to health, vision and dental insurance, flexible working schedule, paid time off policy, discretionary annual bonus program, long-term incentive program, and a generous 401K matching program. How much do we pay (Base)? $114,000-$140,000.

Note that the pay range listed for this position is a good faith and reasonable estimate of the range of possible base compensation at the time of posting.

Why join us:

At bpx, we support our people to learn and grow in a diverse environment. We believe that our team is strengthened by diversity. We are committed to fostering an inclusive environment in which everyone is respected and treated fairly.

We offer a reward and wellbeing package to enable your work to fit with your life. These can include, but not limited to, access to health, vision, and dental insurance, flexible working schedule, paid time off policy, discretionary annual bonus program, long-term incentive program, and a generous 401(k) matching program.

We will ensure that individuals with disabilities are provided reasonable accommodation to participate in the job application or interview process, to perform essential job functions, and to receive other benefits and privileges of employment. Please contact us to request accommodations.

Discover your place with us and help our business meet the challenges of the future!



Travel Requirement

Negligible travel should be expected with this role



Relocation Assistance:

This role is not eligible for relocation



Remote Type:

This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



Skills:

Legal Disclaimer:

We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, socioeconomic status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with an accessibility need may request an adjustment/accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an adjustment/accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us.



If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.