Midstream & Supply Europe Senior Finance Manager (m/f/d)

Finance



Finance Group



At bp, we have only one thing on our minds: the energy of tomorrow. We want to reimagine energy so that we achieve net zero by 2050 at the latest. To achieve this, we are rethinking energy and relying on the expertise and passion of our 66,000 employees worldwide, 4,000 of them in Germany. Every day, with the products and services of our bp, Aral and Castrol brands, they ensure energy and mobility for millions of people - today and in the future.



The Midstream & Supply Europe Senior Finance Manager has an in depth understanding of the operations of many different business units along the fuels value chain. On behalf of the VP Supply and Midstream Finance they will ensure operational and financial performance is fully understood and explained. The role holder is actively involved in the Supply and Midstream leadership team in Europe to ensure that performance is appropriately reported. In addition, he manages the performance of the integrated fuels value chain across Europe, which includes Refining, Supply, Logistics, B2B and Mobility & Convenience.



The Midstream & Supply Europe Senior Finance Manager secures consistent alignment across all components to achieve compliance with financial reporting requirements and related standards. A key part of this role is also to maintain networks of the business unit or function within the finance teams and the Performance Network.

Administrative tasks for the VP Supply and Midstream Finance

Functional Lead for the European Finance Midstream roles (Logistics, Refining and Bio/Low Carbon)

Simplify, standardize and improve strategic and operational KPIs underlying issues, actions and decisions

Provide business insights for interventions to close existing gaps in performance and avoid long-term risks to the business

Acting as the responsible party for optimizing the integrated value chain and performance drivers across the business

Facilitate discussions between corresponding parties to ensure that the performance on an adjusted basis is known and transparent and that the right actions are taken to achieve agreed short-term performance and long term strategic objectives

Management of control and compliance activities including the release of midstream financial data for the transmission of actuals and forecasts

MBA/Master's/Diploma degree (in Germany) in finance, business administration or accounting required

Preferably professional qualification in finance (e.g. CIMA, ACCA, ACA and CPA)

At least 10 years' experience in finance

Good written and spoken English (C2) and German; other European languages are an advantage

Experience in the fuel value chain or related business areas is an advantage

Demonstrated experience in leading teams and proven track record of working effectively with teams across different geographical, cultural and linguistic backgrounds

Excellent communication, interpersonal and relationship management skills to enable effective collaboration and ability to influence employees at all levels of the organization

Agile training and practical knowledge of agile techniques including Scrum and Kanban

Ability to prioritize and work independently with limited guidance

Excellent ability to prioritize and meet tight deadlines; ability to work under pressure and present financial results to senior management

Flexible, hybrid and family-friendly working, at least 30 vacation days and programs to improve work-life balance

Very attractive basic remuneration plus bonus payment, participation in the share program possible, parental allowance as a one-off payment, extra bonuses for special achievements, attractive company pension scheme, regular salary review, group accident insurance, relocation allowance in special cases, job bike, subsidised meals and more

Job sharing and part-time work

Career and development opportunities as well as extensive internal and external subsidised training opportunities

Structured onboarding programs and buddy support

Match funding; bp doubles donations made by employees to charitable organisations and rewards voluntary time commitment

Employees can offset their personal carbon footprint; bp doubles this amount

We are committed to equality, diversity and the compatibility of work life balance People with a disability are given priority in employment if they are suitable.

Up to 25% travel should be expected with this role



This role is not eligible for relocation



This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



