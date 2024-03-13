Midstream & Supply Europe Senior Finance Manager (m/f/d)

Entity:Finance
Finance Group
Job Family Group:
Job Description:
At bp, we have only one thing on our minds: the energy of tomorrow. We want to reimagine energy so that we achieve net zero by 2050 at the latest. To achieve this, we are rethinking energy and relying on the expertise and passion of our 66,000 employees worldwide, 4,000 of them in Germany. Every day, with the products and services of our bp, Aral and Castrol brands, they ensure energy and mobility for millions of people - today and in the future.
How you can help shape the future:
The Midstream & Supply Europe Senior Finance Manager has an in depth understanding of the operations of many different business units along the fuels value chain. On behalf of the VP Supply and Midstream Finance they will ensure operational and financial performance is fully understood and explained. The role holder is actively involved in the Supply and Midstream leadership team in Europe to ensure that performance is appropriately reported. In addition, he manages the performance of the integrated fuels value chain across Europe, which includes Refining, Supply, Logistics, B2B and Mobility & Convenience.
The Midstream & Supply Europe Senior Finance Manager secures consistent alignment across all components to achieve compliance with financial reporting requirements and related standards. A key part of this role is also to maintain networks of the business unit or function within the finance teams and the Performance Network.
Your new area of responsibility - challenging and future-oriented
Your qualification profile - profound and passionate
Essential Education:
Essential Experience and Job Requirement
Desirable Criteria
Work-life balance and what else speaks for us:
We are committed to equality, diversity and the compatibility of work life balance People with a disability are given priority in employment if they are suitable.
#lifeatbp
Up to 25% travel should be expected with this role
Travel Requirement
This role is not eligible for relocation
Relocation Assistance:
This position is a hybrid of office/remote working
Remote Type:
Skills:
Legal Disclaimer:
We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, socioeconomic status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with disabilities may request a reasonable accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us to request accommodations.
If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.