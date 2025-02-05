Job summary

Supply, Trading & Shipping



Supply & Trading Group



bp is reimagining energy for people and our planet.

We provide heat, light and mobility to customers worldwide. We’re fundamentally transforming what we do so we can reach net zero by 2050 or sooner. We also have a strong mission to help the whole world reach net zero too – working across our industry to improve people’s lives.

It’s crucial to us that the differences we see in the world around us are reflected in our workplace. Who you are is what counts, not where you’re from or how you live your life. A culture that values everyone benefits all of us. That’s why, to help our people thrive, we nurture a truly diverse and inclusive environment.

The advertised position is part of the Supply, Trading & Shipping (ST&S) organization and Fuel Supply & Midstream (FS&M) area. The Supply Operations Team ensures the continuous supply of diesel, gasoline, LPG and biocomponents in Poland. The role of Supply Operator is to ensure safe, compliant, reliant and efficient replenishment and primary transport operations within the geography. The main objective is to ensure smooth operations of sales channels, including Mobility & Convenience (M&C) and B2B Wholesale which is done in cooperation with secondary transport.

Would you like to discover how our diverse, hardworking people are leading the way in making energy cleaner and better – and how you can play your part in our world-class team?

Midstream Supply Operator Poland

In this role You will:

Ensure product availability to support targeted level of supply reliability and work with internal and external counterparts and interfaces to ensure delivery thereof.

Secure the efficient primary transport operations and good cooperation with secondary logistics.

Be responsible over the execution of yearly supply contracts, handling and analysis.

Manage material movements in bp systems.

Be accountable for economic and optimized operations and delivery of associated financial and non-financial metrices and contribution for maximization of integrated overall value to bp.

Hold internal and external relationships as required.

Ensure smooth interface with the terminals, depots and other logistic assets as applicable.

Engage with other operations discipline members within ST&S and FS&M.

Be working closely together with the Supply Coordinators.

Ensure compliance with all relevant legal and other obligations.

Focus on and understanding of the integrated fuel value chain.

What You will need to be successful:

University degree in economics/engineering/business

Minimum 2 years of prior oil/gas/chemical industry or supply chain or logistics experience

Analytical and problem-solving skills leading to effective decision making

Strong team-working skills

Ability to prioritize and complete tasks in fast paced environment

Ability to be on duty as needed due to 24/7 operations

Good understanding of MS Office package (experience in Excel as advantage)

Experience in SAP ERP or MRP or SAP HANA as advantage

English – advanced/communicative in speech and writing

German – as advantage

At bp, we provide the following environment and benefits to you:

A company culture where we respect our diverse and unified teams, where we are proud of our achievements and where fun and the attitude of giving back to our environment are highly valued

Possibility to join our social communities and networks

Learning opportunities and other development opportunities to craft your career path

Life and health insurance, medical care package

And many other benefits.

Negligible travel should be expected with this role



This role is not eligible for relocation



This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



Ancillary cost management, Commercial Acumen, Communication, Competitor intelligence, Customer service delivery excellence, Demurrage, Developing and implementing strategy, Group Problem Solving, Influencing, Inventory Management, Listening, Marine assurance, Mentoring, Negotiating, Shipping/transport, Supply chain management, Trade discipline and compliance, Trading and scheduling operations, Trading Fundamentals, Sentiment and Trends, Trading knowledge, Troubleshooting, Voyage operations



