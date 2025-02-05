Entity:Supply, Trading & Shipping
Supply & Trading Group
Job Family Group:
Job Description:
bp is reimagining energy for people and our planet.
We provide heat, light and mobility to customers worldwide. We’re fundamentally transforming what we do so we can reach net zero by 2050 or sooner. We also have a strong mission to help the whole world reach net zero too – working across our industry to improve people’s lives.
It’s crucial to us that the differences we see in the world around us are reflected in our workplace. Who you are is what counts, not where you’re from or how you live your life. A culture that values everyone benefits all of us. That’s why, to help our people thrive, we nurture a truly diverse and inclusive environment.
The advertised position is part of the Supply, Trading & Shipping (ST&S) organization and Fuel Supply & Midstream (FS&M) area. The Supply Operations Team ensures the continuous supply of diesel, gasoline, LPG and biocomponents in Poland. The role of Supply Operator is to ensure safe, compliant, reliant and efficient replenishment and primary transport operations within the geography. The main objective is to ensure smooth operations of sales channels, including Mobility & Convenience (M&C) and B2B Wholesale which is done in cooperation with secondary transport.
Would you like to discover how our diverse, hardworking people are leading the way in making energy cleaner and better – and how you can play your part in our world-class team?
Midstream Supply Operator Poland
In this role You will:
What You will need to be successful:
At bp, we provide the following environment and benefits to you:
We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate based on race, religion, colour, national origin, gender, sexual orientation, age, marital status, veteran status, or disability status.
We will ensure that individuals with disabilities are provided reasonable accommodation to participate in the job application or interview process, perform crucial job functions, and receive other benefits and privileges of employment.
Please read the content of the following Internal Reporting Procedure. Reading it signifies confirmation of familiarity with the content of the document. / Proszę przeczytać poniższą „Procedurę zgłoszeń wewnętrznych”. Przeczytanie jej oznacza potwierdzenie zapoznania się z treścią document. BPESE_Procedura_zgłoszeń_wewnętrznych_2024_PL_EN.pdf
Negligible travel should be expected with this role
Travel Requirement
This role is not eligible for relocation
Relocation Assistance:
This position is a hybrid of office/remote working
Remote Type:
Ancillary cost management, Commercial Acumen, Communication, Competitor intelligence, Customer service delivery excellence, Demurrage, Developing and implementing strategy, Group Problem Solving, Influencing, Inventory Management, Listening, Marine assurance, Mentoring, Negotiating, Shipping/transport, Supply chain management, Trade discipline and compliance, Trading and scheduling operations, Trading Fundamentals, Sentiment and Trends, Trading knowledge, Troubleshooting, Voyage operations
Skills:
Legal Disclaimer:
We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, socioeconomic status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with an accessibility need may request an adjustment/accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an adjustment/accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us.
If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.