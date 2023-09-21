We are recruiting for a Midstream Supply Operator UK to join our team in Milton Keynes. In your role, you will plan, manage, monitor, and arrange the replenishment, of fuel stocks within BP’s owned terminals and third party terminals and airports within the UK, via Pipeline, Ships, Rail or Road Tanker, ensuring supply reliability and cost-effective supply throughout. In your role, it will be important to maintain communications, with third parties’ suppliers and internal stakeholders and provide legal compliance through seasonal changeover and other legislative fuel requirements. As part you role, you will be required to be part of a Rota of on call requirement for out of hours disruption.
No travel is expected with this role
This role is not eligible for relocation
This position is a hybrid of office/remote working
Ancillary cost management, Commercial acumen, Communication, Competitor intelligence, Customer service delivery excellence, Demurrage, Developing and implementing strategy, Influencing, Inventory Management, Listening, Marine assurance, Mentoring, Negotiating, Problem Solving, Shipping/transport, Supply chain management, Trade discipline and compliance, Trading and scheduling operations, Trading Fundamentals, Sentiment and Trends, Trading knowledge, Troubleshooting, Voyage operations
We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, socioeconomic status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with disabilities may request a reasonable accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us to request accommodations.
If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.