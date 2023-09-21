Job summary

We are recruiting for a Midstream Supply Operator UK to join our team in Milton Keynes. In your role, you will plan, manage, monitor, and arrange the replenishment, of fuel stocks within BP’s owned terminals and third party terminals and airports within the UK, via Pipeline, Ships, Rail or Road Tanker, ensuring supply reliability and cost-effective supply throughout. In your role, it will be important to maintain communications, with third parties’ suppliers and internal stakeholders and provide legal compliance through seasonal changeover and other legislative fuel requirements. As part you role, you will be required to be part of a Rota of on call requirement for out of hours disruption.

Customers & Products



Supply & Trading Group



Role Responsibilities:

Monitoring the daily liftings/trends against plan and altering pipeline/shipping schedules as necessary to ensure available product for ground fuels, aviation, ethanol and additives.

Communicating with the Operations Specialist, Demand Specialist and hauliers to provide information on supply availability and to gain insight into lifting profiles.

Optimising parcel count on pipelines through strategic management of stock control of different grades.

Recording of data for record keeping and accounting purposes including ISP(/SAP) trips and book stock keeping.

Prepare and send Shipping nominations, instructing Agents and Inspectors.

Planning M+1 demand for Hemel. Hamble and additives. Communicating with terminals to put this plan into action and ensure contractual compliance.

Maintaining legal compliance through seasonal changeover whilst simultaneously ensuring supply reliability.

Working with terminals to minimise outage disruption and providing mitigations where possible.

Attending and contributing to team calls/IMTs as these occur to the benefit of the department.

Assisting colleagues and team members to work as one team for the best outcome.

Updating systems and collating information

Provide out of hours on-call.

Role Requirements

Demand Planning experience for example Freight or supply chain management

Able to manage conflicting priorities

Resolving complex and challenging situations

Follow set process to contribute to delivery of safe, compliant & reliable operations.

Build strong relationships based on trust & honest discussion.

Listen carefully & consider different perspectives.

Ability to challenge the Status Quo

Ensure process updates are documented and updated to ensure we operate in a standardised environment.

Plan carefully, make well-informed decisions considering all internal and external influences & do the right thing.

Foster learning, sharing of knowledge & continuous improvement.



Travel Requirement

No travel is expected with this role



This role is not eligible for relocation



This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



