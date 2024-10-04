Midterm Planning Lead - East Gulf Coast

Job summary

Entity:

Customers & Products



Job Family Group:

Strategic Planning & Business Development Group



Job Description:

About the Role:

The Midterm Planning Lead role is accountable for managing overall development of 2-10 year integrated midterm plans (MTP) for their respective regions (West Coast, Midwest, East Gulf Coast). This includes coordinating overall MTP activities which recommend strategic objectives for the region over the next 10 years as well as the tactical activities the business needs to get after in order to close delivery gaps. Additionally, the MTP leads are responsible for delivery of Commerical Business Management (CBM) forums across refining, ground fuels and aviation to ensure midterm plans stay “living” and activities are progressing per strategic implementation plans.

Key Responsibilities:

Prepares for midterm planning work – Interviews collaborators, develops terms of reference (objectives, deliverables, landmarks), aligns business on key assertions and fundamentals data, recommends workstreams and teams.

Coordinates overall midterm plan, start to finish

Manages workstream leads – sets vision, prepares tools/templates, holds leads accountable to deliverables

Follows up on action items, data needs, resources, etc. and calls out when barriers arise

Manages documentation of data and recommendations

Prepares for and presents at steering committee meetings

Identifies and communicates emerging insights and recommendations throughout process

Develops slides to present at governance forums (MBRs)

Prepares for and leads CBM integrated forums (IR) - Refining & Specialties IR, Ground Fuels IR (gas & diesel). Inputs into US Aviation IR and supports preparation for MBRs

Sets agenda, identifies objectives/decisions needed and develops/collects slides in preparation for mtg including reviewing strategic KPI’s to determine variances to MTP assumptions

Facilitates mtgs providing insights & challenge while identifying risks, opportunities, key messages. Captures follow up actions and manages to completion

Manages CBM Midterm Forum Tool which maintains list of tactical activities supporting midterm plans – Maintain project priority, status, removals or additions quarterly as directed within CBM

Performs PMO/New Activity Integration support for midterm planning tactical activities as needed

Role Requirements:

Bachelor’s Degree

Minimum 7years of prior experience in refinery planning / scheduling / optimization or supply and trading

Strong communication skills (verbal and written)

Deep understanding of fuels value chain integrated economics

Travel – Up to 10%

Considering Joining bp?

At bp, we support our people to learn and grow in a diverse and exciting environment. We believe that our team is strengthened by diversity. bp is committed to encouraging an inclusive environment in which everyone is respected and treated fairly. There are many aspects of our employees’ lives that are meaningful, so we offer benefits to enable your work to fit with your life. These benefits can include flexible working options, a generous paid parental leave policy, excellent retirement benefits, and more!



Travel Requirement

Up to 10% travel should be expected with this role



Relocation Assistance:

Relocation may be negotiable for this role



Remote Type:

This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



Skills:

Acquisitions and divestments, Acquisitions and divestments, Agreements and negotiations, Analytics, Commercial Acumen, Commercial Business Development, Communication, Contractual risk management, Data visualization and interpretation, Deal structuring, Decision Making, Developing and implementing strategy, Economic evaluation methodology, Economic modelling, Financial Analysis, Financial Modelling, Influencing, Investment appraisal, Joint Venture Structuring, Long Term Planning, Managing change, Market Analysis, Project and programme management, Risk Management, Sector, market, customer and competitor understanding {+ 2 more}



Legal Disclaimer:

We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, socioeconomic status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with an accessibility need may request an adjustment/accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an adjustment/accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us.



If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.