Gas & Low Carbon Energy



Strategic Planning & Business Development Group



At bp, we're striving to meet the growing global demand for safe, sustainable, and affordable energy. A career with bp is an opportunity to help shape the future of bp. To power the scale and pace of growth that we are targeting, we need the best people in the industry. As part of the team, you’ll be playing a key role in support bp to move towards our net zero ambition, at the same time as being part of one of our exciting new energy businesses. You’ll help to plan for and develop hydrogen and CCS projects, while growing your talent to define the future of energy.As the Midwest Head of Carbon Capture and Storage (CCS), you will work in a multi-disciplinary squad to develop CCS value chains in Midwest region of the United States and support the delivery of the Whiting Integrated Energy Hub. As a senior member of the team, you will lead ideation and opportunity origination, represent bp in project partnerships, external community engagement, and in work groups with industry and government representatives as CCS policy, regulation and business models are developed.



The role is based in Chicago and may require up to 10% of regional travel. You will report to the Director, Midwest Hydrogen and CCS.

You will be accountable for:

Leading a diverse team to ensure that performance delivery is sustainable in the longer term and the team are motivated to continue to develop their capabilities

CCS value chain commercial optimization, including managing negotiations to structure opportunities, manage risk, and add/protect value in partnership with groups across bp

Build and maintain effective working relationships with key internal and external stakeholders, including industries that look to CCS as part of their decarbonisation pathway.

Representing bp externally, in a variety of capacities, to support successful project delivery

Maintain an active understanding and awareness of key CCS industry trends and their potential impact on bp’s interests.

Leading bp’s efforts in various government funding opportunities related to CO2 transportation and storage

Working with C&EA, engage with state and federal government departments on development of CCS business models and project incentives

You will have a bachelor’s degree (or equivalent) in engineering, science, technology, business or finance; MBA is desirable.

You will have a track record of leading successful negotiations and creating / managing commercial structures both as an individual, and through leadership to others.

Experience of delivering multiple projects concurrently while delivering in cross-functional teams is vital to the role.

It is important to have:

Excellent skills in leadership, influencing and collaboration.

Excellent skills in written and oral communication; with the ability to effectively explain the critical points of complex commercial issues to a diverse and often senior audience including policy makers and counter parties.

Knowledge of the North America energy market and significant commercial experience in business development

Understanding of contract terms, economics, and familiarity with value drivers of commercial projects in the US

Considering Joining bp?

At bp, we support our people to learn and grow in a diverse and exciting environment. We believe that our team is strengthened by diversity. bp is committed to encouraging an inclusive environment in which everyone is respected and treated fairly. There are many aspects of our employees’ lives that are meaningful, so we offer benefits to enable your work to fit with your life. These benefits can include flexible working options, a generous paid parental leave policy, excellent retirement benefits, and more!



This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



