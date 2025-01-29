Job summary

Entity:

Supply, Trading & Shipping



Job Family Group:

Communications & External Affairs Group



Job Description:

About Archaea

bp is committed to investing in lower carbon energy so we can meet our ambition to reach net zero by 2050. And while we’re still mostly in oil and gas today, bioenergy is one of our five transition growth engines and a key focus to help us support the global energy transition.

Archaea Energy, a bp company, is a leader in landfill gas to energy and the largest renewable natural gas (RNG) producer in the US. With big ambitions, we specialize in the development, construction and operation of RNG, landfill-gas-to-electric and dairy digester facilities. The team operates around 50 sites in 32 states with a robust development pipeline.

About the role

Under the direction of the Chief Communications and External Affairs Officer, the Midwest Regional External Affairs Manager will be accountable for delivering Archaea’s business objectives through advocacy, strong relationships, and stakeholder engagement. This person will be responsible for comprehensive government and public affairs service delivery. They must have excellent communication skills – verbal and written – and a track record showing how those skills have created value for an organization or business. By developing strong internal relationships, this person will learn Archaea’s business strategy and related objectives and will develop a robust engagement strategy to advance business objectives and projects in the region. He or she will need to be able to identify emerging issues early, make recommendations, and build fit-for-purpose advocacy plans. They will develop strong external relationships with communities, businesses, government, industry associations, advocacy groups, and non-governmental organizations. He/she will collaborate with other members of the Archaea team, as well as bp’s US and global Communications & External Affairs (C&EA) teams.

The candidate must thrive in a fast-paced environment and be able to successfully manage multiple competing priorities. The candidate will ideally live in a large metropolitan area in the Midwest with easy access to an airport. in the Chicago area, but a large metropolitan area in the Midwest will be considered. This employee will work a hybrid schedule combining time in our Chicago office and Houston headquarters and working from home. Significant travel (50%) throughout the Midwest will be required to manage a portfolio of projects in the region.

Key accountabilities

Implement strategies for local community outreach and relationship development with key stakeholders such as local chambers of commerce and trade associations, government officials, and emergency response personnel.

Proactively build meaningful relationships with local and state government, community, private and non-profit agencies and organizations in the areas where Archaea has operations.

Identify opportunities for strategic community investments by soliciting and screening grant applications from local non-profits for projects that build strong, sustainable communities, increase Archaea’s local visibility and support company priorities.

Monitor and analyze local and state government policy changes or zoning and permitting requirements for a portfolio of projects. This includes having a daily pulse on city and town ordinances, planning commissions, and council activities and working closely with the regional operations teams to ensure timely awareness and participation in public proceedings.

Share community knowledge across the organization to move projects and operating assets towards successful outcomes while balancing company and community needs.

Ensure proactive, timely and effective communications with community leaders on siting, permitting, construction and maintenance activities.

Represent Archaea at community gatherings or forums and serve as the local point of contact for stakeholders.

Implement and coordinate programs to secure Archaea’s license to operate by disseminating information to the community and soliciting feedback from stakeholders.

Host project tours with community leaders, local officials and other groups as needed.

Work closely with the Communications & External Affairs team to identify opportunities for external storytelling to enhance Archaea’s license to operate in the regions where it does business.

Qualifications

The candidate will have experience with local community and government relations and know how to build strong local relationships and understanding of various regions across the U.S. The ideal candidate will be a strategically focused self-starter who takes ownership and proactively develops meaningful relationships with Archaea’s local stakeholders.

Essential experience

Strong interpersonal skills and the ability to effectively develop relationships with a variety of stakeholders who have diverse backgrounds and interests.

Strong written and verbal communication skills and the ability to present and share information with internal and external stakeholders.

Capacity to effectively manage multiple projects simultaneously from conception to conclusion—on-time and within budget.

Self-directed, entrepreneurial, curious, and hard-working attitude.

10+ years of experience in community or government relations.

Experience in energy issues, including climate and energy transition preferred

Travel Requirement:

Up to 50% travel should be expected with this role.

Why join us?

Delivering a better and more balanced energy system requires many different approaches and solutions. All of us have a part to play. We aim to support our people to learn and grow in an inclusive environment in which everyone is respected and treated fairly. So, if you have the right skills, commitment and courage to help us invest in today’s energy system and build out tomorrow’s, apply today!

How much do we pay? $106,400-$152,00. *Note that the pay range listed for this position is a genuinely expected and reasonable estimate of the range of possible base compensation at the time of posting.



This position offers paid vacation depending on your years of relevant industry experience and will range from 120 – 240 hours of vacation per year for full times employees (60 - 240 hours of vacation per year for part time employees). You will also be eligible for 9 paid holidays per year and 2 personal choice holidays. You may learn more about how we calculate paid vacation and view our generous vacation and holiday schedules at benefits@bp. Bp has a parental leave policy as well, which offers up to 8 weeks’ paid leave for the birth or adoption of a child. Learn more at benefits@bp.

Join our industry-leading team and you’ll receive a reward and wellbeing package to enable your work to fit with your life. These include, but are not limited to:

Discretionary Annual Bonus Program

Quarterly Momentum Bonus

401K Program

Health, Vision, And Dental Insurance

Life Insurance

Short-Term Disability

Long-Term Disability

But above all? You’ll play a key part in helping bp deliver our ambition – to be a net zero company by 2050 or sooner and help the world get to net zero. Apply today!



Travel Requirement

Up to 50% travel should be expected with this role



Relocation Assistance:

This role is not eligible for relocation



Remote Type:

This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



Skills:

Advocacy, Agility core practices, Analytical Thinking, Brand visual standards, Campaigning, Channel Management, Commercial Acumen, Communication, Content Design, Creating and measuring impact, Crisis Communications, Digital Communication, Digital fluency, Employee Engagement, Influencing, Issues and Policy Management, Listening, Market Trends, Performance Consulting, Presenting, Social Impact Management, Stakeholder Engagement, Stakeholder Management, Writing skills



Legal Disclaimer:

We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, socioeconomic status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with an accessibility need may request an adjustment/accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an adjustment/accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us.



If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.