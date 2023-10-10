Midwest Supply Balance Coordinator

This role is not eligible for relocation

Job summary

Entity:

Customers & Products



Job Family Group:

Supply & Trading Group



Job Summary:

Grade HResponsible for supporting the optimization of activities related to finished products, gasoline blend components, and feed stocks for the Refineries, using sound technical and analytical competencies for maximizing value for finished products out of the refineries and minimizing the cost of goods to marketing channels across the assigned region.



Job Description:

As part of the Midwest Products Optimization team the Supply Balance Coordinator plays a vital role in planning, measuring, and optimizing our products supply chain; third party logistic operations and enabling supply’s use of BP’s commercial defined practices and processes. The Supply Balance Coordinator is responsible for planning and supporting supply operation activities to deliver reliable supply, and maximize commercial delivery in an effort to optimize integrated supply and trading operations while protecting long term customer experience. The role works with pricers, supply & refinery commercial/operations teams, sales and marketing, business development/strategy and others to develop and implement supply plans (0-24months) consistent with stated Midstream Products Solutions priorities and targeted goals.

Accountabilities

Manage and coordinate mid-term tactics including building line space on strategic pipelines and working with the pricing team and product schedulers to identify advantaged locations to optimise COT and grow strategic volume.

Through use of our commercial defined practices, work with the destination schedulers to manage the supply system, define safety stock, and meet marketing demands. This will include enabling supply team to adhere to sustainable practices including development of improved tools and reports to enable better insight into commercial optimization.

Coordinate and lead Contango Planning and Execution Process working in parallel to optimize RVP phasedown and phase-up activities for the integrated supply team

Lead robust monthly pipeline nomination and allocation process / strategy.

Develop and communicate supply plans for refinery turnarounds, working with traders and schedulers to identify alternative supply options that maintain supply reliability while minimizing costs.

Lead Midwest Products Terminal Utilization related activities to determine Terminal constraints

Own volume clearance cover and volume related portion of the business process for new demand bids

Coordinate USPL planned maintenance activities with supply operations team to ensure appropriate plans and avoid product run outs

Manage and coordinate balancing of supply and demand plan as it relates to executing supply sourcing, maintaining system inventories and meeting monthly demands.

Evaluate new market opportunities to define supply logistical needs, business capabilities, and other potential requirements.

Perform analysis and ad hoc requests for supply operations team to help assist team in making operational decisions

As required, lead cross functional team to deliver supply tactics, supply options and/or optimization strategies which includes assuring consistent alignment, simplification and efficiency

Essential Education & Experience

Bachelor's Degree

Minimum of 5 years experience within supply, trading, commercial, or similar business with relevant experience in supply operations, project management and/or business development.

Strong problem solving and analytical skills leading to effective decision making.

Solid financial skills, including an understanding of refining and marketing economics.

Experience developing, planning, organizing and leading individual projects and processes

Experience influencing others to achieve objectives and get results.

A sound and well developed understanding and appreciation of both the business strategies and the Supply & Optimization agenda.

Strong understanding of BP products and how they flow through the Trading books and customer logistics.

Ability to successfully prioritize and complete multiple requests in a fast-paced environment.

Proven ability to build networks to enhance effectiveness and share knowledge

Has detailed knowledge of BP and competitor economics and can identify new supply opportunities to increase value.

Strong tactical and critical thinking skills.

Working knowledge of customer operations, sales, logistics, supply and trading.

Knowledge of geographic footprint and industry players.

Remote Type:

This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



Skills:



