Mngr, Retail Pricing

Job summary

About bp

Our purpose is to bring together people, energy and markets to power and navigate a changing world.

In a time of constant change and possibility we need new talent to pursue commercial opportunities, fueled by world-class insight and expertise. We’re always striving for more innovative digital solutions, sustainable outcomes and closer collaboration across our company and beyond, and you could be part of that too. Together we continue to grow as the world’s leading energy trader!

Job Summary

The Manager, Retail Pricing & Structuring - US Deregulated Power Markets will be accountable for the day-to-day responsibilities of the Pricing team including pricing deals, retrieving and analyzing historical load data, closing deals, RFP review, communication with sales, and pricing reporting.

Responsibilities

Develop talent in the team to deliver performance and results – including the identification, development, and retention of talent as well as providing leadership and overseeing performance management and staff development activities

Responsible for the day-to-day management and prioritization of pricing team activities

Manage and develop the retail energy pricing process, including pricing deals, processing historical load data, analyzing and modeling pricing components, process improvement, communication with sales team members, and reporting

Price and support development of new product initiatives

Work closely with regulatory and compliance team to understand market rules and utility tariff changes, as well as proposed/anticipated changes in the market and how they impact pricing

Work collaboratively with multiple functional departments to respond to RFPs

Own the information library and data infrastructure of the Pricing team as well as ensuring all team members are trained to an appropriate level

Support delivery of IT-led projects that require input from a pricing perspective

Other duties and responsibilities as may arise and may be assigned

Requirements & Qualifications

A Bachelor’s degree in a business-related field such as finance or economics

5 years of experience in a pricing or structuring role

1 year of experience in a substantially similar role

Understanding of North America electricity markets in PJM, ERCOT, NEPOOL, NYISO, CAISO, and MISO

Excellent quantitative and qualitative analytical skills

Prior people leadership experience in building, managing, and/or developing others preferred

Advanced knowledge of Excel

Intermediate SQL experience

Ability to work in a team environment and lead individuals to achieve team and organizational goals

Able to manage multiple diverse tasks simultaneously and prioritize.

Ability to communicate effectively at various levels with a strong customer service attitude towards the sales team and other departments.

Understanding of the cost structures of deregulated electric markets, including capacity, transmission, ancillary services, and losses

Why join us

At bp, we believe that our team is strengthened by diversity. We are committed to fostering an inclusive environment in which everyone is respected and treated fairly.

There are many aspects of our employees’ lives that are meaningful, so we offer benefits to enable your work to fit with your life, including a generous paid parental leave policy and excellent retirement benefits, among others!

We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, veteran status, or disability status. We will ensure that individuals with disabilities are provided reasonable accommodation to participate in the job application or interview process, to perform essential job functions, and to receive other benefits and privileges of employment. Please contact us to request accommodation.

